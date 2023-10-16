We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
image 1 of Little Rolo Chocolate 80g
image 1 of Little Rolo Chocolate 80gimage 2 of Little Rolo Chocolate 80gimage 3 of Little Rolo Chocolate 80gimage 4 of Little Rolo Chocolate 80gimage 5 of Little Rolo Chocolate 80g

Little Rolo Chocolate 80g

No ratings yet
Write a review

£1.50

£1.88/100g

This product is available until 23/12/2023

Milk chocolates with a soft toffee centre (30%).Learn more: http://www.nestle.co.uk/brandsBecome a fan of Nestlé on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RoloGood to remember: Enjoying chocolate as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle, is one of life's little pleasures.Cocoa PlanROLO is part of the Nestlé Cocoa Plan which is supporting farmers for better chocolate. Nestlé and the Rainforest Alliance work together to help improve the lives of cocoa farmers and the quality of their product. Find out more at ra.org.
The Little ROLO® giant tube contains 80 grams of mini milk chocolates with a soft toffee centre, making a delicious treat and perfect for sharing in the run up to Christmas.ROLO® was developed in England by Mackintosh's and were launched into the UK market in 1937 in its iconic tube. The iconic ROLO® tube is made from paper and aluminum foil, which can be easily recycled in the UK.The ROLO® sweet is a simply delicious combination of sweet, buttery, smooth, soft golden toffee encased in a milk chocolate cup.Initially produced at the Mackintosh factory in Norwich, in 1994 production was transferred to Nestle's Fawdon factory in Newcastle, UK.ROLO® is most famously recalled for its strapline "Do you love anyone enough to give them your last ROLO®?"" which has been used in the UK since 1980.ROLO® does not contain any artificial colours, flavour or preservatives.ROLO is part of the Nestlé Cocoa Plan which is supporting farmers for better chocolate. Nestlé and the Rainforest Alliance work together to help improve the lives of cocoa farmers and the quality of their product. Find out more at ra.org.
Love ROLO®?Why not try the ROLO® Chocolate Sharing Bag. More delicious milk chocolate cups encasing a smooth toffee centre for you to share and enjoy!
Rainforest Alliance - People & Nature, Cocoa® Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.
Delicious milk chocolate cups encasing a smooth, golden toffee centreWith no artificial flavours, colours or preservatives, it's a gift you can feel happy to give!Suitable for vegetariansWorking with the Rainforest Alliance to support cocoa farmers and their communities
Pack size: 80G

Ingredients

Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Invert Sugar Syrup, Butterfat (Milk), Sweetened Condensed Skimmed Milk (Skimmed Milk, Sugar), Whey Powder Product (Milk), Emulsifier (Lecithins), Salt, Flavourings, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum and Vegetable Fat in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

May contain Gluten.

Number of uses

Contains approximately 3 servings

Net Contents

80g ℮

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial FlavoursFree From Artificial Preservatives

Lower age limit

4 Years

View all Stocking Fillers

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here