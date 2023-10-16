Little Rolo Chocolate 80g

Milk chocolates with a soft toffee centre (30%). Learn more: http://www.nestle.co.uk/brands Become a fan of Nestlé on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Rolo Good to remember: Enjoying chocolate as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle, is one of life's little pleasures. Cocoa Plan ROLO is part of the Nestlé Cocoa Plan which is supporting farmers for better chocolate. Nestlé and the Rainforest Alliance work together to help improve the lives of cocoa farmers and the quality of their product. Find out more at ra.org.

The Little ROLO® giant tube contains 80 grams of mini milk chocolates with a soft toffee centre, making a delicious treat and perfect for sharing in the run up to Christmas. ROLO® was developed in England by Mackintosh's and were launched into the UK market in 1937 in its iconic tube. The iconic ROLO® tube is made from paper and aluminum foil, which can be easily recycled in the UK. The ROLO® sweet is a simply delicious combination of sweet, buttery, smooth, soft golden toffee encased in a milk chocolate cup. Initially produced at the Mackintosh factory in Norwich, in 1994 production was transferred to Nestle's Fawdon factory in Newcastle, UK. ROLO® is most famously recalled for its strapline "Do you love anyone enough to give them your last ROLO®?"" which has been used in the UK since 1980. ROLO® does not contain any artificial colours, flavour or preservatives. ROLO is part of the Nestlé Cocoa Plan which is supporting farmers for better chocolate. Nestlé and the Rainforest Alliance work together to help improve the lives of cocoa farmers and the quality of their product. Find out more at ra.org.

Love ROLO®? Why not try the ROLO® Chocolate Sharing Bag. More delicious milk chocolate cups encasing a smooth toffee centre for you to share and enjoy!

Rainforest Alliance - People & Nature, Cocoa ® Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.

Delicious milk chocolate cups encasing a smooth, golden toffee centre With no artificial flavours, colours or preservatives, it's a gift you can feel happy to give! Suitable for vegetarians Working with the Rainforest Alliance to support cocoa farmers and their communities

Pack size: 80G

Ingredients

Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Invert Sugar Syrup, Butterfat (Milk), Sweetened Condensed Skimmed Milk (Skimmed Milk, Sugar), Whey Powder Product (Milk), Emulsifier (Lecithins), Salt, Flavourings, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum and Vegetable Fat in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

May contain Gluten.

Number of uses

Contains approximately 3 servings

Net Contents

80g ℮

Additives

Free From Artificial Colours Free From Artificial Flavours Free From Artificial Preservatives

Lower age limit

4 Years