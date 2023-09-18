Create A Cake Classic Piping Kit

12" Disposable Piping Bags and Piping Nozzles Includes 10 high quality disposable piping bags and 4 versatile piping nozzles Round Ideal for creating precise lines, neat dots, straight edges, intricate lattice patterns, and delicate floral designs. Star Great for crafting individual stars, intricate shells, zigzag-style borders, and beautiful rosettes. Leaf Effortlessly create flat, ruffled, or upright leaves to complement your floral arrangements, in addition to crafting decorative edges and scallops. Petal Can be used to fashion a variety of decorative elements, including elegant flowers, delicate ruffles, charming scallops, and graceful ribbons.

With 10 Piping Bags & 4 Nozzle Shapes For Easy Baking

Preparation and Usage

Directions for use Step 1. Take a piping bag from the roll. Snap a nozzle from the set and cut off end of the piping bag. Step 2. Place nozzle inside and pull down into tip of the bag until secure. Step 3. Fill the piping bag. Step 4. Twist the top of the bag to secure the filling. Pipe the filling to decorate and cover your cake or baked item. Care Instructions Hand wash nozzles for reuse. Not suitable for dishwasher cleaning. Piping bags are disposable and should not be reused.

Lower age limit

36 Months