Tesco Finest Slow Cooked Pork, Wild Garlic & Fennel Mezzelune 250g

Do not separate the pasta prior to cooking, it will separate in water.

Instructions: Hob from chilled: 3 mins Bring a large pan of water to the boil. Do not separate the pasta prior to cooking, it will separate in water. Add the pasta and simmer gently. Drain carefully and serve immediately.

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

May contain soya.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Our Finest filled pasta has been expertly crafted by the Voltan family from the Venice region. Slow cooked, tender pork, smoky pancetta and an infusion of aromatic wild garlic and fennel is paired with a delicate, creamy ricotta and mascarpone blend.

