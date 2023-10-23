We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Witch Refreshing Gel Cleanser 150ml

Witch Refreshing Gel Cleanser 150ml

4.9(10)
Vegan

Witch Refreshing Gel Cleanser 150ml
Gentle but effective blemish fighting cleanser with natural astringent and anti inflammatory witch hazel.Refreshing gel texture cleanses skin and removes dirt and excess oil to help deliver a clearer looking complexion and help prevent future spots. Fragrance free and gentle enough to use every day. Suitable for all skin types.
For blemish prone skinRemove excess oil and helps prevent future spotsGentle and fragrance freeWith witch hazel activeOil freeDermatologically testedVegan suitable
Pack size: 150ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Lauryl Glucoside, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Glycerin, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Hamamelis Virginiana Leaf Water, Lactic Acid, Niacinamide, PEG-7 Glyceryl Cocoate, PEG-200 Hydrogenated Glyceryl Palmate, Alcohol, Sodium Cocoamphoacetate, Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate

Net Contents

150ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Directions for use: Gently massage to a wet face, avoiding the eye area. Rinse off with lukewarm water, then apply Witch Stick onto any blemishes.

