Tesco 10 Battered Crispy Sushi Rolls 200g
Guideline Daily Amounts
- Energy
- 182kJ
-
- 44kcal
- 2%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 2.0g
- 3%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0.4g
- 2%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 0.6g
- 1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.17g
- 3%of the reference intake
medium
medium
low
medium
Allergy Information
Produce of
Made using salmon caught in the Pacific Ocean using seines and basa farmed in Vietnam.
Number of uses
Net Contents
- Energy
- 182kJ
-
- 44kcal
-
- 165kJ
-
- 39kcal
- 2%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 2.0g
-
- 1.5g
- 2%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0.4g
-
- 0.3g
- 2%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 0.6g
-
- 0.5g
- 1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.17g
-
- 0.17g
- 3%of the reference intake
medium
low
low
medium
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Salmon (Fish) (31%), Cooked Rice (31%) [Rice, Water, Rice Vinegar, Salt, Sugar], Water, Wheat Flour, Modified Tapioca Starch, Fully Refined Soybean Oil, Maize Flour, Maltodextrin, Wheat Starch, Sugar, Corn Starch, Tapioca Dextrin, Salt, Rice Flour, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Dextrose, Tapioca Starch, Xylose, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Calcium Carbonate, Sodium Acetate), Black Pepper, Chilli Flakes, Green Chilli, Turmeric, Paprika Extract, Mustard Powder, Yeast Extract, Green Bell Pepper, Garlic Granules, Flavouring, Tomato Powder, Parsley, Shallot Powder.,
INGREDIENTS: Basa (Fish) (31%), Cooked Rice (31%) [Rice, Water, Rice Vinegar, Salt, Sugar], Water, Wheat Flour, Modified Tapioca Starch, Fully Refined Soybean Oil, Maize Flour, Maltodextrin, Wheat Starch, Sugar, Corn Starch, Tapioca Dextrin, Salt, Rice Flour, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Dextrose, Tapioca Starch, Xylose, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Calcium Carbonate, Sodium Acetate), Black Pepper, Chilli Flakes, Green Chilli, Turmeric, Paprika Extract, Mustard Powder, Yeast Extract, Green Bell Pepper, Garlic Granules, Flavouring, Tomato Powder, Parsley, Shallot Powder.
Allergy Information
Storage
Number of uses
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One salmon roll (18g**)
|Per 100g
|One basa roll (18g**)
|Energy
|1013kJ / 242kcal
|182kJ / 44kcal
|915kJ / 218kcal
|165kJ / 39kcal
|Fat
|11.2g
|2.0g
|8.3g
|1.5g
|Saturates
|2.2g
|0.4g
|1.5g
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|25.1g
|4.5g
|27.9g
|5.0g
|Sugars
|3.1g
|0.6g
|3.0g
|0.5g
|Fibre
|0.9g
|0.2g
|0.9g
|0.2g
|Protein
|9.7g
|1.7g
|7.4g
|1.3g
|Salt
|0.93g
|0.17g
|0.93g
|0.17g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
Oven from frozen
Return to
