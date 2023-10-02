We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco 10 Battered Crispy Sushi Rolls 200g

Tesco 10 Battered Crispy Sushi Rolls 200g

£2.50

£1.25/100g

Guideline Daily Amounts

One salmon roll
Energy
182kJ
44kcal
2%of the reference intake
Fat
2.0g

medium

3%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.4g

medium

2%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.6g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.17g

medium

3%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1013kJ / 242kcal

Cooked rice topped with citrus flavour skinless and boneless salmon (Oncorhynchus gorbuscha) chunks or citrus flavour skinless and boneless basa (Pangasius hypophthalmus) chunks, in a batter coating.
BOP: Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.Food worth celebrating Fluffy rice topped with marinated salmon or whitefish and coated in a crispy batter.
Pack size: 200G

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Produced in Vietnam
Made using salmon caught in the Pacific Ocean using seines and basa farmed in Vietnam.

Number of uses

10 Servings

Net Contents

200g e

One salmon roll,One basa roll
Energy
182kJ
44kcal
165kJ
39kcal
2%of the reference intake
Fat
2.0g
1.5g

medium

2%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.4g
0.3g

low

2%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.6g
0.5g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.17g
0.17g

medium

3%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1013kJ / 242kcal

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Salmon (Fish) (31%), Cooked Rice (31%) [Rice, Water, Rice Vinegar, Salt, Sugar], Water, Wheat Flour, Modified Tapioca Starch, Fully Refined Soybean Oil, Maize Flour, Maltodextrin, Wheat Starch, Sugar, Corn Starch, Tapioca Dextrin, Salt, Rice Flour, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Dextrose, Tapioca Starch, Xylose, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Calcium Carbonate, Sodium Acetate), Black Pepper, Chilli Flakes, Green Chilli, Turmeric, Paprika Extract, Mustard Powder, Yeast Extract, Green Bell Pepper, Garlic Granules, Flavouring, Tomato Powder, Parsley, Shallot Powder.

,

INGREDIENTS: Basa (Fish) (31%), Cooked Rice (31%) [Rice, Water, Rice Vinegar, Salt, Sugar], Water, Wheat Flour, Modified Tapioca Starch, Fully Refined Soybean Oil, Maize Flour, Maltodextrin, Wheat Starch, Sugar, Corn Starch, Tapioca Dextrin, Salt, Rice Flour, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Dextrose, Tapioca Starch, Xylose, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Calcium Carbonate, Sodium Acetate), Black Pepper, Chilli Flakes, Green Chilli, Turmeric, Paprika Extract, Mustard Powder, Yeast Extract, Green Bell Pepper, Garlic Granules, Flavouring, Tomato Powder, Parsley, Shallot Powder.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep frozen at -18C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Number of uses

10 Servings

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne salmon roll (18g**)Per 100gOne basa roll (18g**)
Energy1013kJ / 242kcal182kJ / 44kcal915kJ / 218kcal165kJ / 39kcal
Fat11.2g2.0g8.3g1.5g
Saturates2.2g0.4g1.5g0.3g
Carbohydrate25.1g4.5g27.9g5.0g
Sugars3.1g0.6g3.0g0.5g
Fibre0.9g0.2g0.9g0.2g
Protein9.7g1.7g7.4g1.3g
Salt0.93g0.17g0.93g0.17g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)----

