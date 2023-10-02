Tesco 10 Battered Crispy Sushi Rolls 200g

Cooked rice topped with citrus flavour skinless and boneless salmon (Oncorhynchus gorbuscha) chunks or citrus flavour skinless and boneless basa (Pangasius hypophthalmus) chunks, in a batter coating.

BOP: Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability. Food worth celebrating Fluffy rice topped with marinated salmon or whitefish and coated in a crispy batter.

Pack size: 200G

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Produced in Vietnam

Made using salmon caught in the Pacific Ocean using seines and basa farmed in Vietnam.

Number of uses

10 Servings

Net Contents

200g e