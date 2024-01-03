We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

New
Braun Series 3 All In One Style Kit MGK3440

£52.00

£52.00/each

BRAUN SERIES 3 ALL IN ONE STYLE KIT MGK3440
Groom from beard and face, to head using the Braun All-In-One Style Kit Series 3. 8-in-1 grooming kit made for beard, hair, details and more. With ultra sharp blades and a 80-minute runtime.Box Content1x Trimmer device incl plastic trimmer head1x Ear & nose trimmer head1x Mini foil shaver 1x Sliding beard comb (3 – 11 mm) 1x Sliding hair comb (13 – 21 mm) 1x Fix comb (2 mm)1x Standard fix comb (1 mm)1x Detailing comb1x Cleaning brush1x Bag
Braun’s 8-in1 Style Kit for beard and face grooming: curated tools for beard, ear & nose trimming, precision shaving and hair clipping from homeYour style, effortlessly: the ultra-sharp blade is efficient in every stroke, even in tricky areas for great finishes and comfortable grooming from beard and face, to headEasily style, no matter the length: great grooming results with 1 & 2mm fix combs and 2 sliding combs (3 - 21mm)Built to last: this grooming kit for men has a powerful Ni-MH battery with 80-minute cordless runtime and is washable under running waterCurated for every step of your routine at home: this grooming kit for men includes a pouch for bathroom storage

