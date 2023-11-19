Organix Mini Oaty Bites 110g

Baked flapjack bites containing a blend of wholegrain oats, raisins, apple juice and raspberry juice Baked flapjack bites containing a blend of wholegrain oats, raisins, apple juice and orange oil Join us for lots of tips, advice and recipes for every stage. www.organix.com

Wonderously tasty mini oaty bites packed full of juicy raisins and wholegrain oats for toddlers on the go. Great for sharing!

We're here to create deliciously tasty, utterly organic foods that little ones love.

Organic raspberry & apple mini oaty bites: Wholegrain Oats 49.0% Raisins (contains Sunflower Oil) 20.6% Sunflower Oil 11.3% Apple Juice Concentrate 8.8% Agave Fibre (Inulin) 7.8% Raspberry Juice Concentrate 2.5% Total 100% Organic apple & orange mini oaty bites: Wholegrain Oats 50.2% Raisins (contains Sunflower Oil) 19.1% Apple Juice Concentrate 12.0% Sunflower Oil 10.5% Agave Fibre (Inulin) 8.0% Orange Oil 0.2% Total 100% 110g* *Oranix Mini Oaty Bites are sold by net weight. Flavour mix may vary. EU Organic - CH-BIO-004, EU/non-EU Agriculture. Organix is a Registered Trade Mark of Organix Brands Ltd.

I'm organic Made with wholegrain oats 12+ months on the go No junk promise Flavour from fruit High in fibre No artificial colours or flavours Vegetarian & vegan friendly

Pack size: 110G

High in fibre

Allergy Information

May Contain: Milk, Nuts, Soya Contains: Oats

Net Contents

110g ℮

Additives

Free From Artificial Colours Free From Artificial Flavours

Lower age limit

12 Months