Organix Mini Oaty Bites 110g

Organix Mini Oaty Bites 110g

£2.30

£20.91/kg

Vegan
Vegetarian

Wonderously tasty mini oaty bites packed full of juicy raisins and wholegrain oats for toddlers on the go. Great for sharing!
We're here to create deliciously tasty, utterly organic foods that little ones love.
Organic raspberry & apple mini oaty bites:Wholegrain Oats 49.0%Raisins (contains Sunflower Oil) 20.6%Sunflower Oil 11.3%Apple Juice Concentrate 8.8%Agave Fibre (Inulin) 7.8%Raspberry Juice Concentrate 2.5%Total 100%Organic apple & orange mini oaty bites:Wholegrain Oats 50.2%Raisins (contains Sunflower Oil) 19.1%Apple Juice Concentrate 12.0%Sunflower Oil 10.5%Agave Fibre (Inulin) 8.0%Orange Oil 0.2%Total 100%110g**Oranix Mini Oaty Bites are sold by net weight. Flavour mix may vary.EU Organic - CH-BIO-004, EU/non-EU Agriculture.Organix is a Registered Trade Mark of Organix Brands Ltd.
I'm organicMade with wholegrain oats12+ months on the goNo junk promiseFlavour from fruitHigh in fibreNo artificial colours or flavoursVegetarian & vegan friendly
Pack size: 110G
High in fibre

Allergy Information

Net Contents

110g ℮

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial Flavours

Lower age limit

12 Months

Ingredients

Wholegrain Oats 49.0%, Raisins (contains Sunflower Oil) 20.6%, Sunflower Oil 11.3%, Apple Juice Concentrate 8.8%, Agave Fibre (Inulin) 7.8%, Raspberry Juice Concentrate 2.5%

Allergy Information

May Contain: Milk, Nuts, SoyaContains: Oats

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper bite
Energy1722kJ/41kcal172kJ/411kcal
Fat15g1.5g
of which saturates1.9g0.2g
Carbohydrates55g5.5g
of which sugars22g2.2g
Fibre13g1.3g
Protein7.5g0.8g
Sodium0.01g<0.01g
Salt0.03g<0.01g

