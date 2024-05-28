image 1 of Veet Expert Wax Strips Legs Body Sensitive Hair Removal 20 Pack
Veet Expert Wax Strips Legs Body Sensitive Hair Removal 20 Pack

Veet Expert Legs Sensitive Wax Strips x20
Veet Expertly Designed Wax Strips- Our expertly designed EasyGrip™ tab helps you remove shortest of hairs* from the root even on the 1st application.- With Almond Oil known for its soothing properties, leaves skin exfoliated and keeps smoothness for up to 28 days*1.5mm
Veet and the Veet logo are trade marks of the Reckitt group of companies.
Easy GripUp to 28 Days of SmoothnessSensitive Skin2 Perfect Finish WipesDermatologically testedEnough for 2 depilations of both half legs

Ingredients

Wax Strips: Hydrogenated Styrene/Methyl Styrene/Indene Copolymer, Paraffinum Liquidum, Silica, Polyethylene, Pentaerythrityl Tetra-Di-T-Butylhydroxyhydrocinnamate, Parfum, Tocopheryl Acetate, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis Oil, Linalool, Hexyl Cinnamal, Benzyl Salicylate, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, C1 77891, CI 77007, Wipes: Paraffinum Liquidum, Hexyldecyl Stearate, Camelina Sativa Seed Oil, Argania Spinosa Kernel Oil, Parfum, Benzyl Salicylate, Hexyl Cinnamal, Linalool

Produce of

Made in France

Preparation and Usage

Before using Veet Wax Strips, please read pack precautions carefully. Make sure the skin is completely clean and dry before waxing. You can reuse each strip more than once until it loses its stickiness.No need to rub the strips between the hands to separate them!You Can Achieve Great Results in Just 4 Easy Steps1 Slowly peel the strips apart using the outwards rounded tabs.2 Apply one strip to your skin in the direction of hair growth. With the curved tab pointing in the direction your hair grows, make sure the wax adheres well.3 Hold tab. Hold skin taut. Pull strip back on itself (as fast as you can) in one swift motion, close to the skin as you pull.4 After waxing, clean away any wax left on your skin with the Perfect Finish™ Wipe with argan oil for great skin finish or try Veet Expert™ Miraculous™ Oil for moisturised skin.

