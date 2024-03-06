We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersGreat Value EventDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
Tesco Finest Coronation Chicken Bake 400g

Tesco Finest Coronation Chicken Bake 400g

2.3(9)
Write a review
This product is available for delivery or collection until 12/05/2024.
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each pack
Energy
2327kJ
556kcal
28%of the reference intake
Fat
25.6g

high

37%of the reference intake
Saturates
8.9g

high

45%of the reference intake
Sugars
13.9g

low

15%of the reference intake
Salt
1.36g

medium

23%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 636kJ / 152kcal

Spiced potatoes with cooked pulled chicken thigh in a mild spiced cream, apricot and coconut curry sauce with roasted onions.
Our chefs make a fruity, delicately spiced coronation sauce using apricot & coconut. With pulled chicken thigh, roasted red onions and topped with crispy Bombay style spiced potatoes.Pulled chicken thigh in a lightly spiced, fruity coconut sauce topped with crispy Bombay style potatoes
Pack size: 400G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Potato, Cooked Pulled Chicken Thigh (20%), Whole Milk, Onion, Single Cream (Milk), Red Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Dried Apricot (Sulphites), Low Fat Natural Yogurt (Milk), Desiccated Coconut, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Tomato Paste, Spices, Cornflour, Red Chilli Purée, Sugar, Coriander, Nigella Seed, Paprika Flakes, Salt, Yeast Extract Powder, Cumin Seed, Rice Flour, Garlic Powder, Black Pepper, Cane Molasses.

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using British chicken.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Net Contents

400g e

View all Tesco Finest & Premium Ready Meals

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here