Tesco Finest Raspberry, Passion fruit and Pistachio Meringue Stack 505g

£6.50

£1.29/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/8 of a stack
Energy
750kJ
178kcal
9%of the reference intake
Fat
6.3g

medium

9%of the reference intake
Saturates
4.5g

high

23%of the reference intake
Sugars
26.1g

high

29%of the reference intake
Salt
0.06g

low

1%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1190kJ / 283kcal

Layers of meringue, passion fruit cream and raspberry compote, finished with raspberries and pistachio nut pieces.
Layers of perfectly baked meringue filled with raspberry compote, passion fruit cream and hand decorated with whole raspberries and a generous sprinkling of pistachio pieces.Vibrant & fruity with decadent layers of crisp meringue, tangy compote and sweet cream
Pack size: 505G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Raspberry (22%), Whipping Cream (Milk) (18%), Pasteurised Egg White, Water, Cornflour, Pistachio Nuts (1.5%), Concentrated Passion Fruit Juice, Concentrated Raspberry Juice, Concentrated Lemon Juice, White Wine Vinegar, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum).

Allergy Information

May contain peanuts and other nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Net Contents

505g e

Preparation and Usage

Defrost instructions: Remove all packaging and place on a serving plate. Defrost for 3 hours and 30 minutes at room temperature. Once defrosted, keep refrigerated and consume within 24 hours.

