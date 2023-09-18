We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco 40 Chocolate Brownie Bites

Tesco 40 Chocolate Brownie Bites

£3.50

£0.09/each

Guideline Daily Amounts

One bite
Energy
182kJ
43kcal
2%of the reference intake
Fat
1.7g

medium

2%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.7g

high

4%of the reference intake
Sugars
4.0g

high

4%of the reference intake
Salt
0.04g

medium

1%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1655kJ / 394kcal

40 Chocolate Brownie Bites with dark chocolate chunks.
Our Chocolate Brownie Bites are a delicious mix of milk & dark chocolateMILK & DARK CHOCOLATE

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Dark Chocolate Chunks (8%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Palm Oil, Milk Chocolate (6%) [Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins)], Pasteurised Egg, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Rapeseed Oil, Pasteurised Egg White, Salt, Flavouring.

Allergy Information

May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

40 Servings

