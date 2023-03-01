Tonic Kids Multivitamin Strawberry Gummies 4-12 Years 30'S

TONIC KIDS M/VIT STRAWBERRY GMES 4-12 YRS 30'S

Dietary supplement Sugar content (per serving) Other gummies - 1g, 1.5g, 2g, 2.5g, 3g, 3.5g, 4g Tonic - 0.5g Provides vitamin C, D and zinc which contribute to the normal function of the immune system.

Carbon neutral Plastic neutral

Fuel Your Life Without the Sugar No Junk No added sugar Max Strength No artificial sweeteners No artificial colours or flavours No nuts No dairy No GMO

Provides vitamin C, D and zinc which contribute to the normal function of the immune system

Ingredients

Beetroot Fiber FOS, Pectin, Agar Agar, Tapioca starch, Water, Vitamin C (as Ascorbic Acid), Vitamin E (as DL-α-Tocopheryl Acetate), Trisodium Citrate, Citric Acid, Sodium Ascorbate, Colour (Black Carrot Concentrate), Colour (Curcumin), Niacin (as Niacinamide), Zinc (as Zinc Citrate), Pantothenic Acid (as Calcium d- Pantothenate), Vitamin A (as Retinol Acetate), Folic Acid, Vitamins D3 (as Cholecalciferol), Iodine (as Potassium Iodide), Maltodextrin, Biotin, Vitamin B12 (as Cyanocobalamin), Vitamin B6 (as Pyridoxine Hydrochloride), Carnauba Wax

Allergy Information

Free From: Nuts

Net Contents

30 x Gummies

Preparation and Usage

Suggested serving: Take 2 gummies daily.

Additives

Free From Artificial Colours Free From Artificial Flavours Free From Artificial Sweeteners Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients

Lower age limit

4 Years