We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
New
image 1 of Hovis 1886 Rustic Bloomer White 550g
image 1 of Hovis 1886 Rustic Bloomer White 550gimage 2 of Hovis 1886 Rustic Bloomer White 550g

Hovis 1886 Rustic Bloomer White 550g

No ratings yet
Write a review

£1.90

£0.34/100g

Vegetarian

Sliced white bloomer baked with a starter dough
This delicious rustic white bloomer has been created by our expert bakers using a traditional starter dough for more flavour and formed into an authentic and distinctive bloomer shape.This delicious loaf is bloomin' perfect for your favourite sandwich
Designs and trademarks appearing on pack are owned by Hovis Ltd.
With traditional starter doughSuitable for Vegetarians
Pack size: 550G

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Vitamin B₃, Vitamin B₁), Water, Starter Dough (8%) (contains: Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Vitamin B₃, Vitamin B₁), Water, Salt, Yeast), Yeast, Fermented Wheat Flour, Wheat Protein, Vegetable Fat (Palm, Rapeseed), Sea Salt, Dehydrated Sourdough (Wheat), Soya Flour, Emulsifier: E472e, Flour Treatment Agent: Ascorbic Acid

Allergy Information

May also contain Milk. For allergens including Cereals containing Gluten see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

550g ℮

View all Speciality Breads

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here