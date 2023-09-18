Hovis 1886 Rustic Bloomer White 550g

Sliced white bloomer baked with a starter dough

This delicious rustic white bloomer has been created by our expert bakers using a traditional starter dough for more flavour and formed into an authentic and distinctive bloomer shape. This delicious loaf is bloomin' perfect for your favourite sandwich

Designs and trademarks appearing on pack are owned by Hovis Ltd.

With traditional starter dough Suitable for Vegetarians

Pack size: 550G

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Vitamin B₃, Vitamin B₁), Water, Starter Dough (8%) (contains: Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Vitamin B₃, Vitamin B₁), Water, Salt, Yeast), Yeast, Fermented Wheat Flour, Wheat Protein, Vegetable Fat (Palm, Rapeseed), Sea Salt, Dehydrated Sourdough (Wheat), Soya Flour, Emulsifier: E472e, Flour Treatment Agent: Ascorbic Acid

Allergy Information

May also contain Milk. For allergens including Cereals containing Gluten see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

550g ℮