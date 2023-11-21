We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Jordans Frusli Sticky Toffee Apple Bars X6 180G

Jordans Frusli Sticky Toffee Apple Bars X6 180G

4.8(10)
£2.00

£1.11/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each 30g cereal bar contains
Energy
475kJ
112kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
1.9g

medium

3%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.2g

low

1%of the reference intake
Sugars
9.0g

high

10%of the reference intake
Salt
0.02g

low

<1%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1585 kJ

Wholegrain Oat Cereal Bars with Dried Apple Slices, Apple & Cinnamon Puree Pieces and Toffee FlavouringFor additional allergen advice please see our website www.jordanscereals.co.uk/cereals/cereal-barsThe Jordans Farm Partnership we support our oat farmers to turn 10% of their land into protected wildlife habitatA unique and pioneering collaboration between Jordans Cereals, The Wildlife Trust & LeafFind out more about what we are doing for nature at www.jordanscereals.co.ukTo find out more visit our website WWW.JORDANSCEREALS.CO.UK
For a delicious chewy snack, we pick and mix creamy wholegrain oats and then blend with juicy apple, a hint of cinnamon and flavour with toffee^.^Refer to ingredients list for full recipe
Blooming proud to be British since 1855.We're all about picking and mixing delicious ingredients to craft the tastiest combinations possible.We're here to brighten up your day and help lovely folk eat delicious cereal bars.
Perfect on the GoSource of FibreSource of PhosphorusWholegrain OatsNo Palm OilNo Added SaltNo Artificial Flavours, Colours or PreservativesSuitable for Vegetarians
Pack size: 180G
Source of FibreNo Added SaltSource of Phosphorus

Ingredients

Wholegrain Oat Flakes (30%), Dried Fruit (Raisins, Dried Apple Slices (6%), Apple & Cinnamon Puree Pieces (4%) (Apple Juice Concentrate, Apple Puree Concentrate, Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Rice Flour, Apple Fibre, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Tri Potassium Citrate), Cocoa Butter, Cinnamon Powder, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Natural Flavouring, Citrus Fibre)), Glucose Syrup, Wholegrain Oat Flour, Sugar, Honey, Vegetable Oil (Rapeseed and Sunflower in varying proportions), Rice Flour, Toffee Flavouring (0.3%), Chopped Roasted Hazelnuts

Allergy Information

May also contain: other Gluten sources For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

6 portions per pack

Net Contents

6 x 30g ℮

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial FlavoursFree From Artificial Preservatives

