Tesco Milk Chocolate Peanuts 150g

Tesco Milk Chocolate Peanuts 150g

2(1)
Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/6 of a bag
Energy
591kJ
142kcal
7%of the reference intake
Fat
9.6g

high

14%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.1g

high

16%of the reference intake
Sugars
8.1g

high

9%of the reference intake
Salt
0.02g

low

<1%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2362kJ / 568kcal

Milk chocolate coated peanuts.
The Rainforest Alliance seal stands for a better future for people and nature. Find out more at ra.org Our chocolatiers have been creating chocolatey treats for decades. We source just the right ingredients from across the world, and bring them all together for you to enjoy.CRUNCHY & SWEET Whole crunchy peanuts coated in smooth chocolate for a nutty treat
Pack size: 150G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Milk Chocolate (50%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter**, Dried Skimmed Milk, Cocoa Mass**, Whey Powder (Milk), Milk Sugar, Butteroil (Milk), Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithins, Lecithins), Flavouring], Peanuts (44%), Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Glazing Agents (Acacia Gum, Shellac), Glucose Syrup.   

**Rainforest Alliance Certified. Find out more at ra.org

Allergy Information

May contain other nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Milk chocolate contains cocoa solids 25% minimum, milk solids 14% minimum

Number of uses

6 Servings

Net Contents

150g e

