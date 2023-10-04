We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Baylis & Harding Royale Garden Rose, Poppy & Vanilla Luxury Slipper Gift Set

£33.00

£33.00/each

This product is available until 23/12/2023
Vegan

B/H ROYALE GDN LUXURY SLIPPER GIFT SET
Inspired by a quintessentially English country garden, this timeless combination of traditional heritage blooms creates a romantic fusion of the classic and contemporary. Infused with a beautiful floral bouquet of rose, poppy and vanilla and finished with subtle green trims and gold foil detailing, this is femininity at its finest.
Printed on sustainable material.Faux Fur SlippersFabric Composition:Upper: TextileLining: TextileSole: Other material
Sustainable luxurySuitable for vegans

Ingredients

Soap: Sodium Palmate, Aqua (Water, Eau), Sodium Palm Kernelate, Glycerin, Sodium Chloride, Parfum (Fragrance), Tetrasodium EDTA, Tetrasodium Etidronate, Titanium Dioxide (CI 77891), Hexyl Cinnamal, Foot Soak Crystals: Sodium Chloride, Parfum (Fragrance), Benzophenone-4, Hexyl Cinnamal, Body Wash: Aqua (Water, Eau), Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Chloride, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, PEG-150 Distearate, Parfum (Fragrance), Benzyl Alcohol, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Methylisothiazolinone, Magnesium Chloride, Magnesium Nitrate, Disodium EDTA, Citric Acid, Benzophenone-4, Hexyl Cinnamal, CI 19140 (Yellow 5), CI 14700 (Red 4), CI 17200 (Red 33), Foot Lotion: Aqua (Water, Eau), Paraffinum Liquidum (Mineral Oil), Cetearyl Alcohol, Glyceryl Stearate, Stearic Acid, Glycerin, Triethanolamine, Carbomer, Phenoxyethanol, Caprylyl Glycol, Parfum (Fragrance), Benzophenone-4, Hexyl Cinnamal, Hydroxycitronellal, Coumarin, CI 19140 (Yellow 5), CI 14700 (Red 4)

Preparation and Usage

SoapLather and rinse.Foot Soak CrystalsDissolve into a bowl of warm water and soak feet as required.Body WashLather and rinse.Foot LotionMassage gently into skin until fully absorbed.

