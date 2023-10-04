We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

NIVEA MEN FEELING ULTIMATE GIFT

NIVEA MEN FEELING ULTIMATE GIFTOur Nivea gift packaging is...100% Plastic freeMade from FSC cardboard onlyPrinted using Mineral Oil free inkswww.nivea.co.uk/sustainabilityPlease be water conscious when using our products
NIVEA MEN has got you covered with this Feel Ultimate top to toe skincare collection. The full gift set includes: Our NIVEA MEN Sport Shower Gel 400ml, great for body, face and hair, the refreshing formula with minerals provides your skin with long-lasting freshness. Our NIVEA MEN Protect & Care Deep Cleaning Face Wash 100ml, the formula with Aloe Vera and Pro-Vitamin B5 instantly refreshes your skin while protecting your skin's natural barrier. Our NIVEA MEN Creme 75ml, puts back moisture into the skin in just a few seconds and prevents it from drying out again, leaving nothing but well moisturised skin. Our NIVEA MEN Protect & Care Exfoliating Face Scrub 75ml is enriched with Aloe Vera and Pro Vitamin B5 to help remove excess oils and dirt from your skin and beard hair. Our NIVEA MEN Cool Kick Anti-Perspirant Spray 150ml instantly offers you vitalising freshness and gives you 48 hour reliable protection against sweat and body odour.
A gift of care to brighten your day and make you feel great. This Nivea Men gift set has everything you need to make sure you are always feeling ultimate, with a head to toe skincare routine that's easy to achieve and gives you feel-good skin every time.
Ingredient list correct at time of printing.Nivea Men Sport Shower Gel, Nivea Men Creme, Nivea Men Protect & Care Deep Cleaning Face Wash and Nivea Men Protect & Care Exfoliating Face ScrubDurability After Opening - Months12Nivea® Men Cool Kick Anti-Perspirant SprayUKCAFSC - FSC™ Mix, Packaging / Supporting responsible forestry, FSC™ C001747, www.fsc.org
Suitable for all skin typesContains full size productsTamper Proof

Nivea® Men Cool Kick Anti-Perspirant Spray: Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Cyclomethicone, Aluminum Chlorohydrate, Isopropyl Palmitate, Persea Gratissima Oil, Octyldodecanol, Disteardimonium Hectorite, Dimethicone, Propylene Carbonate, Dimethiconol, Coumarin, Geraniol, Parfum, Nivea Men Sport Shower Gel: Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Decyl Glucoside, Sodium Chloride, Calcium Chloride, Glycerin, Caprylyl/Capryl Glucoside, Citric Acid, Glycol Distearate, Laureth-4, Tocopherol, Sodium Sulfate, Sodium Benzoate, Parfum, CI 42090, Nivea Men Creme: Aqua, Glycerin, Paraffinum Liquidum, Alcohol Denat., Cetyl Alcohol, Glyceryl Stearate, Hydrogenated Coco-Glycerides, Stearyl Alcohol, Palmitic Acid, Stearic Acid, Cera Microcristallina, Tocopheryl Acetate, Sodium Hydroxide, Dimethicone, Myristic Acid, Arachidic Acid, Oleic Acid, Carbomer, Phenoxyethanol, Methylparaben, BHT, Parfum, Nivea Men Protect & Care Deep Cleaning Face Wash: Aqua, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Myreth Sulfate, Decyl Glucoside, Panthenol, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice Powder, Menthol, Alcohol Denat., Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, PEG-90 Glyceryl Isostearate, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Sodium Hydroxide, Polyquaternium-10, Laureth-2, Trisodium EDTA, Benzophenone-4, Citric Acid, Pantolactone, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Sulfate, Phenoxyethanol, Methylparaben, Ethylparaben, Limonene, Linalool, Citronellol, Coumarin, Parfum, CI 42090, Nivea Men Protect & Care Exfoliating Face Scrub: Aqua, Microcrystalline Cellulose, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Myreth Sulfate, Acrylates Copolymer, PEG-200 Hydrogenated Glyceryl Palmate, Decyl Glucoside, Glycerin, Panthenol, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice Powder, Menthol, Alcohol Denat., Sodium Chloride, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Sodium Hydroxide, Lactose, Trisodium EDTA, Benzophenone-4, Cellulose, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose, Tocopheryl Acetate, Phenoxyethanol, Methylparaben, Limonene, Linalool, Parfum, CI 77007

