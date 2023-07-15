We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Coffee Mate 325g

Coffee Mate 325g

1.6(5)
£3.45

£1.06/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each mug** contains
Energy
157kJ
38kcal
2%of the reference intake
Fat
2.2g

low

3%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.7g

medium

9%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.7g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.06g

low

1%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 77kJ

Whitener for hot beverages.Past my date?Look, Smell, TasteDon't waste
Classic for a Reason.
Coffee Mate takes your coffee to the next level of rich deliciousness that makes every mug taste creamier than you ever dreamed.
® Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.
Smooth & creamy tasteClassic for a ReasonLow fat & sugar when preparedSuitable for Vegetarians
Pack size: 325G
Low fat & sugar when prepared

Ingredients

Glucose Syrup, Palm Kernel Oil, Milk Proteins, Stabilisers (E331, E452), Acidity Regulator (E340), Emulsifiers (E471, E472e), Anti-Caking Agent (E170), Colour (Riboflavin)

Allergy Information

Contains: Milk

Number of uses

Makes 50 mugs

Net Contents

325g ℮

Preparation and Usage

1 Add 2 heaped teaspoons** to your coffee.2 Stir and enjoy its smooth, silky taste.**One mug (2 heaped tsp (6.5g) Coffee-Mate® + 1 tsp (1.8g) soluble coffee + 200ml water); used as basis for per 100ml.

