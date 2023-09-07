We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
New
Tesco Jam Trifle Buns 2 Pack

Tesco Jam Trifle Buns 2 Pack

1(1)
Write a review

£1.75

£0.88/each

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

One bun (101g)
Energy
1566kJ
373kcal
19%of the reference intake
Fat
14.2g

medium

20%of the reference intake
Saturates
7.5g

high

38%of the reference intake
Sugars
30.0g

high

33%of the reference intake
Salt
0.46g

medium

8%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1550kJ / 369kcal

Sweet buns with a raspberry filling, custard flavoured icing and sugar pearls.
Sweet buns swirled with a raspberry filling, topped with custard flavoured icing and sugar pearls. Our soft sweet buns are a nostalgic twist on the a classic raspberry trifle dessert. They are swirled with a fruity raspberry jam filling, topped with a vanilla flavoured icing and hand finished with a sprinkle of sugar pearls for a little crunch.

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Sugar, Water, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Invert Sugar Syrup, Yeast, Wheat Starch, Milk Sugar, Emulsifiers (Citric Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, E471, E472e, Polysorbate 60), Dried Whole Milk, Raspberry Purée, Humectant (Glycerol), Egg White, Glucose Syrup, Flavourings, Salt, Stabiliser (Guar Gum), Colours (Concentrated Beetroot Juice, Lutein, Annatto Norbixin, Curcumin), Shea Fat, Gelling Agent (Agar, Pectin), Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Trisodium Citrate, Acetic Acid), Whey Powder (Milk), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Sunflower Oil, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Elderberry Concentrate, Vitamin A.

Allergy Information

Contains wheat, milk and egg. This bakery product may also contain peanuts, nuts, milk, sesame, egg, soya and other allergens.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

202g

View all Sweet Treats From Our Bakery

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here