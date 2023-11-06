Tesco Poppadom Style Crumbed Chicken Strips 250g
Guideline Daily Amounts
- Energy
- 378kJ
-
- 90kcal
- 5%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 3.7g
- 5%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0.6g
- 3%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 0.7g
- 1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.26g
- 4%of the reference intake
medium
low
low
medium
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Chicken (52%), Coriander and Mint Sauce [Water, Coriander Leaf, Mint, Rapeseed Oil, Persian Lime Juice, Sugar, Mango, Green Jalapeño Chilli, Concentrated Key Lime Juice, Cumin, Salt, Maize Starch, Coriander Powder, Ginger Powder, Black Pepper], Wheat Flour, Fully Refined Soybean Oil, Modified Tapioca Starch, Rice Flour, Tapioca Starch, Salt, Yeast, Rice Bran Oil, Cumin, Coriander, Coconut Milk Powder, Chilli Powder, Turmeric, Mustard Powder, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Fenugreek, Yeast Extract, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Colour (Paprika Extract), Sugar, Cardamom, Fennel, Maltodextrin, Cayenne Pepper, Thickener (Guar Gum), Milk Proteins, Black Pepper, Cinnamon.
Allergy Information
Produce of
Number of uses
Net Contents
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One chicken strip with sauce (43g)
|Energy
|879kJ / 209kcal
|378kJ / 90kcal
|Fat
|8.5g
|3.7g
|Saturates
|1.5g
|0.6g
|Carbohydrate
|19.0g
|8.2g
|Sugars
|1.7g
|0.7g
|Fibre
|1.3g
|0.6g
|Protein
|13.5g
|5.8g
|Salt
|0.60g
|0.26g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When heated according to instructions.
|-
|-
Oven
Oven from frozen
Return to
