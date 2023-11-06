We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Poppadom Style Crumbed Chicken Strips 250g

Tesco Poppadom Style Crumbed Chicken Strips 250g

Guideline Daily Amounts

One chicken strip with sauce
Energy
378kJ
90kcal
5%of the reference intake
Fat
3.7g

medium

5%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.6g

low

3%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.7g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.26g

medium

4%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 879kJ / 209kcal

Chicken coated in a spiced breadcrumb with a coriander and mint sauce sachet.
Crispy Crispy coated dippers with a zingy coriander & mint drizzle
Pack size: 250G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken (52%), Coriander and Mint Sauce [Water, Coriander Leaf, Mint, Rapeseed Oil, Persian Lime Juice, Sugar, Mango, Green Jalapeño Chilli, Concentrated Key Lime Juice, Cumin, Salt, Maize Starch, Coriander Powder, Ginger Powder, Black Pepper], Wheat Flour, Fully Refined Soybean Oil, Modified Tapioca Starch, Rice Flour, Tapioca Starch, Salt, Yeast, Rice Bran Oil, Cumin, Coriander, Coconut Milk Powder, Chilli Powder, Turmeric, Mustard Powder, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Fenugreek, Yeast Extract, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Colour (Paprika Extract), Sugar, Cardamom, Fennel, Maltodextrin, Cayenne Pepper, Thickener (Guar Gum), Milk Proteins, Black Pepper, Cinnamon.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using Thai chicken.

Number of uses

approx. 5 Servings

Net Contents

250g e

