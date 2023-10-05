We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
New
Tesco Slow Cooked Chicken Chasseur 475g

Tesco Slow Cooked Chicken Chasseur 475g

No ratings yet
Write a review

£5.50

£11.58/kg

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/2 of a pack
Energy
1180kJ
281kcal
14%of the reference intake
Fat
10.0g

medium

14%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.2g

low

11%of the reference intake
Sugars
6.1g

low

7%of the reference intake
Salt
0.62g

low

10%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 541kJ / 129kcal

Slow cooked diced chicken thighs with mushrooms and onions in a red wine sauce.
SLOW COOKED Tender & Comforting Expertly slow cooked for hours for tenderness and flavour
Pack size: 475G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken Thigh (61%), Mushroom, Red Wine (8%), Onion, Water, Brown Sugar, Cornflour, Tomato Paste, Yeast Extract, Rapeseed Oil, Red Wine Powder, Salt, Balsamic Vinegar [Red Wine Vinegar, Grape Must], Garlic Powder, Thyme, Onion Powder, Porcini Mushroom Powder, Garlic Purée, Black Pepper, Stabiliser (Guar Gum), Citric Acid, Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Colour (Beetroot Red), Acetic Acid, Coriander, Mushroom Extract, Rosemary.

Produce of

Made using British chicken.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

475g e

View all Ready to Cook

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here