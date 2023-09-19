Tesco Finest Beef Stroganoff 550g

Slow cooked beef in a spice seasoning with onion and Portobello mushrooms, and a sachet of stroganoff sauce and a sachet of crème fraiche.

Expertly slow cooked for hours for tenderness and flavour Tender beef, slow cooked for hours with portobello mushrooms in a rich creamy sauce made with crème fraiche

Pack size: 550G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Beef (51%), Water, Onion, Portobello Mushrooms, Single Cream (Milk), Crème Fraîche (Milk), Mushroom, White Wine Vinegar, Brandy, Cornflour, Sour Cream (Milk), Paprika, Spirit Vinegar, Sea Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Tomato Purée, Garlic Purée, Brown Sugar, Mustard Powder, Sugar, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Black Pepper, Beef Extract, Parsley, Caramelised Sugar, Porcini Mushroom Powder, Onion Powder, Yeast Extract, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum).

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using British beef

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

550g e