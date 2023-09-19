We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Beef Stroganoff 550g

Tesco Finest Beef Stroganoff 550g

£8.00

£14.54/kg

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/2 of a pack
Energy
1716kJ
410kcal
21%of the reference intake
Fat
22.4g

high

32%of the reference intake
Saturates
9.5g

high

48%of the reference intake
Sugars
4.0g

low

4%of the reference intake
Salt
2.27g

high

38%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 678kJ / 162kcal

Slow cooked beef in a spice seasoning with onion and Portobello mushrooms, and a sachet of stroganoff sauce and a sachet of crème fraiche.
Expertly slow cooked for hours for tenderness and flavourTender beef, slow cooked for hours with portobello mushrooms in a rich creamy sauce made with crème fraiche
Pack size: 550G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Beef (51%), Water, Onion, Portobello Mushrooms, Single Cream (Milk), Crème Fraîche (Milk), Mushroom, White Wine Vinegar, Brandy, Cornflour, Sour Cream (Milk), Paprika, Spirit Vinegar, Sea Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Tomato Purée, Garlic Purée, Brown Sugar, Mustard Powder, Sugar, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Black Pepper, Beef Extract, Parsley, Caramelised Sugar, Porcini Mushroom Powder, Onion Powder, Yeast Extract, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum).

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using British beef

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

550g e

