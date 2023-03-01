We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Berocca Orange Effervescent Vitamin Energy Tablets 45

Vegan

Food supplement with sweeteners
Food SupplementActive Energy¹Mental Performance²Why take Berocca?- Just 1 tablet contains nutrients including vitamins B1 & B2 to help you keep going¹- Supports energy release¹- Supports mental performance²- Reduces tiredness & fatigue³How does Berocca work?- 1 Vitamins B1 & B2 each work with your body to naturally generate energy from your food- 2 Vitamin B5 contributes to normal mental performance- 3 Vitamin B12 contributes to the normal formation of red blood cells and helps reduce tiredness & fatigue
FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging, FSC® C117273Berocca is a registered trademark of Bayer.
Energy release for every dayVitamins B1 & B2 support energy release11 Vitamins & mineralsOnly 7 calories (7kcal) per tabletNo CaffeineNo aspartameNo sugarFor adults and children aged 12 and overNo artificial colourVegan friendlySuitable for vegans
Vitamins B1 & B2 each work with your body to naturally generate energy from your foodVitamin B5 contributes to normal mental performanceVitamin B12 contributes to the normal formation of red blood cells and helps reduce tiredness & fatigue
No sugar

Ingredients

Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Sodium Carbonates), Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid), Bulking Agents (Isomalt, Sorbitol), Magnesium Sulphate, Calcium Carbonate, Magnesium Carbonate, Natural Orange Flavouring, Niacin (Nicotinamide), Salt, Sweeteners (Acesulfame K, Sucralose), Zinc Citrate, Beetroot Concentrate, Calcium Pantothenate, Vitamin B1 (Thiamine Hydrochloride), Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin), Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine Hydrochloride), Folic Acid (Pteroylmonoglutamic Acid), Biotin, Vitamin B12 (Cyanocobalamin)

Net Contents

45 x Tablets

Preparation and Usage

When to use Berocca®?Active lifestyles, At the office, On the go, Late nights, Tough daysHow to take1. Drop in a glass of water2. Leave to fizz3. Enjoy a drop of positivity

Additives

Free From Artificial FlavoursContains Sweeteners

