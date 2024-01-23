We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersMother's DayDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
Tesco Finest Beef Lasagne 400g

Tesco Finest Beef Lasagne 400g

3(2)
Write a review

£3.00

£7.50/kg

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each pack
Energy
2319kJ
554kcal
28%of the reference intake
Fat
26.2g

high

37%of the reference intake
Saturates
13.4g

high

67%of the reference intake
Sugars
7.5g

low

8%of the reference intake
Salt
1.88g

high

31%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 599kJ / 143kcal

Pasta sheets layered with cooked minced beef in a tomato and wine sauce, topped with white sauce, mozzarella medium fat soft cheese and red Cheddar cheese.
Our experts create a rich beef ragu infused with full bodied Merlot red wine & the classic Italian flavours of basil, oregano & thyme. Layered between pasta sheets & a silky bechamel sauce, sprinkled with red Cheddar cheese and mozzarella pearls for the finishing touch.Rich beef ragu & silky bechamel sauce layered between pasta sheets, topped with red Cheddar cheese & mozzarella pearls
Pack size: 400G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Beef (16%), Water, Cooked Lasagne Sheets [Durum Wheat Semolina, Water], Tomato Purée, Half Cream (Milk), Tomato, Mozzarella Medium Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Onion, Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Whole Milk, Red Cheddar Cheese [Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Colour: Annatto Norbixin], Carrot, Cornflour, Celery, Medium Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Bacon Pieces (1%) [Pork Belly, Salt, Sugar, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrate, Potassium Nitrate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate)], Red Wine, Garlic Purée, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Yeast Extract, Butter (Milk), Sugar, Basil, Red Wine Vinegar, Paprika Extract, Flavouring, Black Pepper, Beef Fat, Salt, Thyme, Oregano, Cheese Powder (Milk), Caramelised Sugar, White Pepper, Rapeseed Oil, Mushroom Extract, Beef Extract, Red Wine Extract, Nutmeg, Sunflower Oil, Wheat Gluten.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using British and Irish beef and British pork.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Net Contents

400g e

View all Italian & Mediterranean Ready Meals

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here