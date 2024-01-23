Tesco Finest Beef Lasagne 400g
£3.00
£7.50/kg
Guideline Daily Amounts
- Energy
- 2319kJ
-
- 554kcal
- 28%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 26.2g
- 37%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 13.4g
- 67%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 7.5g
- 8%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 1.88g
- 31%of the reference intake
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Beef (16%), Water, Cooked Lasagne Sheets [Durum Wheat Semolina, Water], Tomato Purée, Half Cream (Milk), Tomato, Mozzarella Medium Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Onion, Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Whole Milk, Red Cheddar Cheese [Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Colour: Annatto Norbixin], Carrot, Cornflour, Celery, Medium Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Bacon Pieces (1%) [Pork Belly, Salt, Sugar, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrate, Potassium Nitrate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate)], Red Wine, Garlic Purée, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Yeast Extract, Butter (Milk), Sugar, Basil, Red Wine Vinegar, Paprika Extract, Flavouring, Black Pepper, Beef Fat, Salt, Thyme, Oregano, Cheese Powder (Milk), Caramelised Sugar, White Pepper, Rapeseed Oil, Mushroom Extract, Beef Extract, Red Wine Extract, Nutmeg, Sunflower Oil, Wheat Gluten.
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack (387g)
|Energy
|599kJ / 143kcal
|2319kJ / 554kcal
|Fat
|6.8g
|26.2g
|Saturates
|3.5g
|13.4g
|Carbohydrate
|12.3g
|47.6g
|Sugars
|1.9g
|7.5g
|Fibre
|0.6g
|2.4g
|Protein
|7.9g
|30.6g
|Salt
|0.49g
|1.88g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|When cooked according to instructions.
|** When oven cooked according to instructions 400g typically weighs 387g.
