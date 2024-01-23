Tesco Finest Beef Lasagne 400g

Pasta sheets layered with cooked minced beef in a tomato and wine sauce, topped with white sauce, mozzarella medium fat soft cheese and red Cheddar cheese.

Our experts create a rich beef ragu infused with full bodied Merlot red wine & the classic Italian flavours of basil, oregano & thyme. Layered between pasta sheets & a silky bechamel sauce, sprinkled with red Cheddar cheese and mozzarella pearls for the finishing touch. Rich beef ragu & silky bechamel sauce layered between pasta sheets, topped with red Cheddar cheese & mozzarella pearls

Pack size: 400G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Beef (16%), Water, Cooked Lasagne Sheets [Durum Wheat Semolina, Water], Tomato Purée, Half Cream (Milk), Tomato, Mozzarella Medium Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Onion, Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Whole Milk, Red Cheddar Cheese [Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Colour: Annatto Norbixin], Carrot, Cornflour, Celery, Medium Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Bacon Pieces (1%) [Pork Belly, Salt, Sugar, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrate, Potassium Nitrate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate)], Red Wine, Garlic Purée, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Yeast Extract, Butter (Milk), Sugar, Basil, Red Wine Vinegar, Paprika Extract, Flavouring, Black Pepper, Beef Fat, Salt, Thyme, Oregano, Cheese Powder (Milk), Caramelised Sugar, White Pepper, Rapeseed Oil, Mushroom Extract, Beef Extract, Red Wine Extract, Nutmeg, Sunflower Oil, Wheat Gluten.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using British and Irish beef and British pork.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Net Contents

400g e