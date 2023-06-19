Naturya Chia+ Chocolate Organic 175g

Organic Chia+ Chocolate Find delicious recipes and learn more at naturya.com Enjoy as part of a varied, balanced diet and healthy lifestyle

A blend of milled and whole Chia seeds, Cacao and Maca to nourish your body and support the maintenance of healthy cholesterol levels* *Contributes to... Immunity Copper contributes to the normal function of the immune system Tiredness & Fatigue Magnesium contributes to a reduction of tiredness and fatigue Energy Manganese contributes to normal energy-yielding metabolism Cholesterol Levels Omega-3 as alpha-linolenic acid (ALA)*** contributes to the maintenance of normal blood cholesterol levels ***The beneficial effect is obtained with a daily intake of 2g of ALA No added sugar** **Contains naturally occurring sugars. Cultivated on the sun-baked sierras of South America and named from the Mayan word for 'strength', chia seeds were prized by the Aztecs who gifted them to their kings and ate them before going into battle. today, chia seeds are still eaten by the Native American Tarahumara tribe, who can run distances of up to one hundred miles a day! Chia+ combines milled and whole seeds, bursting with energy and high in omega-3 to balance cholesterol levels with fair trade cacao and organic maca to create a great-tasting Chia pudding!

Soil Association Organic - GB-ORG-05, Non-UK, Agriculture EU Organic - GB-BIO-142, EU/Non-EU Agriculture

Organic Perfect for puddings, porridge & smoothies! High in omega-3 and fibre Gluten-free Suitable for vegans

Pack size: 175G

Copper contributes to the normal function of the immune system Magnesium contributes to a reduction of tiredness and fatigue Manganese contributes to normal energy-yielding metabolism Omega-3 as alpha-linolenic acid (ALA) contributes to the maintenance of normal blood cholesterol levels

High in omega-3 High in fibre No added sugar

Organic Milled and Whole Chia Seeds [Salvia Hispanica] (36%), Organic Date Powder, Organic Cacao Powder (14%), Organic Coconut Milk Powder, Organic Cacao Paste, Organic Maca Powder (3%), Natural Flavouring

Packed in a facility that also handles Peanuts and Nuts.

This pack contains 5 servings

175g ℮

