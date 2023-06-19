We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Naturya Chia+ Chocolate Organic 175g

Naturya Chia+ Chocolate Organic 175g

£5.00

£28.57/kg

Vegan

Organic Chia+ ChocolateFind delicious recipes and learn more at naturya.comEnjoy as part of a varied, balanced diet and healthy lifestyle
A blend of milled and whole Chia seeds, Cacao and Maca to nourish your body and support the maintenance of healthy cholesterol levels**Contributes to...ImmunityCopper contributes to the normal function of the immune systemTiredness & FatigueMagnesium contributes to a reduction of tiredness and fatigueEnergyManganese contributes to normal energy-yielding metabolismCholesterol LevelsOmega-3 as alpha-linolenic acid (ALA)*** contributes to the maintenance of normal blood cholesterol levels***The beneficial effect is obtained with a daily intake of 2g of ALANo added sugar****Contains naturally occurring sugars.Cultivated on the sun-baked sierras of South America and named from the Mayan word for 'strength', chia seeds were prized by the Aztecs who gifted them to their kings and ate them before going into battle. today, chia seeds are still eaten by the Native American Tarahumara tribe, who can run distances of up to one hundred miles a day!Chia+ combines milled and whole seeds, bursting with energy and high in omega-3 to balance cholesterol levels with fair trade cacao and organic maca to create a great-tasting Chia pudding!
Soil Association Organic - GB-ORG-05, Non-UK, AgricultureEU Organic - GB-BIO-142, EU/Non-EU Agriculture
OrganicPerfect for puddings, porridge & smoothies!High in omega-3 and fibreGluten-freeSuitable for vegans
Pack size: 175G
Copper contributes to the normal function of the immune systemMagnesium contributes to a reduction of tiredness and fatigueManganese contributes to normal energy-yielding metabolismOmega-3 as alpha-linolenic acid (ALA) contributes to the maintenance of normal blood cholesterol levels
High in omega-3High in fibreNo added sugar

Ingredients

Organic Milled and Whole Chia Seeds [Salvia Hispanica] (36%), Organic Date Powder, Organic Cacao Powder (14%), Organic Coconut Milk Powder, Organic Cacao Paste, Organic Maca Powder (3%), Natural Flavouring

Allergy Information

Packed in a facility that also handles Peanuts and Nuts.

Produce of

Packed in the UK

Number of uses

This pack contains 5 servings

Net Contents

175g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Create your Chia PuddingTo create a delicious and highly nutritious chia pudding, simply mix 3.5 tablespoons (35g) of Chia+ with 120ml of your favourite milk or water, stir and cover. Keep refrigerated for 4 hours or overnight and consume within 24 hours.Or try this...Blitz into smoothiesSprinkle on plain yoghurt or cerealSoak in water and use as a thickener or egg substitute to add flavour to bakingMix into your porridge1 tablespoon = 10g

