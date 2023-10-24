We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Costa Coffee Oat Latte 750ml

£3.50

£4.67/litre

Vegan
Vegetarian

Oat Based Flavoured Coffee Drink with Costa® Signature Blend Coffee.Find out more at ra.org.
We know that coffee makes life that little bit better. That's why we have been proudly serving great coffee since 1971. It's also why we've used our legendary slowroasted Signature Blend coffee as the base for our velvety smooth and deliciously creamy Oat Latte. Simply pop in the fridge for the perfect pick-me-up, whenever you need it. Plant-based and oat so tasty.
Plant-BasedMade with Costa® Signature BlendStrength Scale - 3Dairy freeGMO FreeSuitable for VegetariansSuitable for Vegans
Pack size: 750ML

Ingredients

Oat Base (Water, Oat 5.9%), Coffee 22% (Water, Coffee Extract**), Maltodextrin, Sugar, Sunflower Oil, Acidity Regulator (Potassium Carbonates), Salt, Natural Flavourings, Stabilizer (Gellan Gum), **Rainforest Alliance Certified

Allergy Information

Not suitable for those with an allergy to Wheat.

Preparation and Usage

Instructions for Use: Best served chilled. Shake it up and enjoy.

Additives

Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients

