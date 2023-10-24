Costa Coffee Oat Latte 750ml

Oat Based Flavoured Coffee Drink with Costa® Signature Blend Coffee. Find out more at ra.org.

We know that coffee makes life that little bit better. That's why we have been proudly serving great coffee since 1971. It's also why we've used our legendary slowroasted Signature Blend coffee as the base for our velvety smooth and deliciously creamy Oat Latte. Simply pop in the fridge for the perfect pick-me-up, whenever you need it. Plant-based and oat so tasty.

Plant-Based Made with Costa® Signature Blend Strength Scale - 3 Dairy free GMO Free Suitable for Vegetarians Suitable for Vegans

Pack size: 750ML

Ingredients

Oat Base (Water, Oat 5.9%), Coffee 22% (Water, Coffee Extract**), Maltodextrin, Sugar, Sunflower Oil, Acidity Regulator (Potassium Carbonates), Salt, Natural Flavourings, Stabilizer (Gellan Gum), **Rainforest Alliance Certified

Allergy Information

Not suitable for those with an allergy to Wheat.

Preparation and Usage

Instructions for Use: Best served chilled. Shake it up and enjoy.

Additives