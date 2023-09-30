We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Dark Chocolate Cherry & Nut Seln225g

Tesco Finest Dark Chocolate Cherry & Nut Seln225g

£4.00

£17.78/kg

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per 30g
Energy
612kJ
147kcal
7%of the reference intake
Fat
8.7g

high

12%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.6g

high

8%of the reference intake
Sugars
7.7g

high

9%of the reference intake
Salt
<0.01g

low

<1%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2039kJ / 489kcal

Cocoa caramelised almonds, apple juice infused flavoured sour cherries, dark chocolate coated cherries and roasted nuts.
A luxurious mix of cocoa caramelised almonds, apple juice infused sour cherries, dark chocolate coated sweet cherries, roasted cashews and rich Marcona almonds.Indulgent & Intense With cocoa caramelised almonds
Pack size: 225G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cherry, Cashew Nut, Almonds, Marcona Almonds, Dark chocolate [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Sunflower Lecithins, Vanilla Extract], Sugar, Concentrated Apple Juice, Cocoa Powder, Icing Sugar, Sunflower Oil, Dextrose, Honey, Flavouring.

Allergy Information

May contain sesame seeds, soya, peanuts and other nuts and milk. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Dark chocolate contains cocoa solids 53% minimum

Number of uses

Approx. 7 Servings

Net Contents

225g e

