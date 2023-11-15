Lenor Fabric Conditioner Cherry Blossom & Rosewater 42 Washes 1.386Ltr

LENOR F/COND CHRY BLSOM & RSE WTR 42W 1.386L

Lenor Cherry Blossom & Rose water fabric softener / fabric conditioner provides long-lasting freshness for a fresh bed up to 1 week. Unwind and restore your balance. Delicate notes of cherry blossom and rose water will give you a blissful sensation of peacefulness. With a touch of essential oils.

Long-lasting freshness for a fresh bed up to 1 week Unwind and restore your balance. Delicate notes of cherry blossom and rose water will give you a blissful sensation of peacefulness Fabric Softener with plant-based softness (85% of the ingredients contributing to Lenor’s softness are plant-based) With a touch of essential oils Bottle is made from 100% recycled plastic (excluding cap and sleeve) and can be recycled again Provides a fresh result even in quick & cold cycles 0% dye in the product

Pack size: 1.386L

Ingredients

<5% Cationic Surfactants, Perfumes, Benzyl Salicylate, Citronellol, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Hydroxycitronellal, Linalool

Net Contents

1386ml ℮

Preparation and Usage