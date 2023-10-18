L'Oreal Hyaluron Expert Day Cream SPF20 50ml

Hyaluron Expert powered by a high concentration of 2 types of hyaluronic acid: - High molecular hyaluronic acid to help moisturise and smooth skin's surface - Micro hyaluronic acid to help replump skin with moisture L'Oréal Paris has created Hyaluron Expert Replumping Moisturising Day Cream SPF20 powered by 2 types of hyaluronic acid for replumped younger looking skin. The high molecular hyaluronic acid to help moisturise and smooth skin's surface while the micro hyaluronic acid to help replump skin with moisture. The skin is replumped with moisture, wrinkles are smoothed, fresh skin and glow are back. Suitable for all skin types, even sensitive, tested under dermatological control.

Hyaluron Expert Replumping Moisturising Care Day Cream SPF20 Hyaluronic acid is a powerful dermatological active known for its replumping properties in anti-ageing skincare.

Pack size: 50ML

Ingredients

909038 19, Aqua / Water, Glycerin, Ethylhexyl Salicylate, Niacinamide, Dimethicone, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Octocrylene, Pentylene Glycol, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Octyldodecanol, Isopropyl Isostearate, Triethanolamine, Behenyl Alcohol, Phenylbenzimidazole Sulfonic Acid, Ammonium Polyacryloyldimethyl Taurate, Iris Florentina Root Extract, Capryloyl Salicylic Acid, Disodium EDTA, Ethylhexylglycerin, Hydrolyzed Opuntia Ficus-Indica Flower Extract, Sodium Hyaluronate, Panthenol, Tocopheryl Acetate, Cetyl Alcohol, Alumina, Ammonium Acryloyldimethyltaurate/Steareth-25 Methacrylate Crosspolymer, Butylene Glycol, Caprylyl Glycol, Carbomer, Cetearyl Alcohol, Cetearyl Glucoside, Disodium Stearoyl Glutamate, Myristic Acid, Palmitic Acid, PEG-100 Stearate, PTFE, Stearic Acid, Titanium Dioxide [Nano] / Titanium Dioxide, Dimethiconol, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Alcohol, Citral, Citronellol, Geraniol, Limonene, Linalool, Chlorphenesin, Phenoxyethanol, Parfum / Fragrance, (F.I.L. B234977/1)

Preparation and Usage