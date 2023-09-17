Tesco Finest Root Vegetable Cottage Pie 400g

A rich sauce made of vegetables, lentils and black turtle beans topped with a seasoned blend of potato and sweet potato mash, topped with ciabatta style breadcrumbs.

Our root vegetable cottage pie is made using lentils, carrots, swede, onions and black turtle beans to create a flavourful base. Topped with a blend of creamy sweet potato and white potato mash & a sprinkling of crisp ciabatta style breadcrumbs. Hearty root vegetables & lentils simmered with red wine, topped with creamy sweet potato mash and a ciabatta style crumb

Pack size: 400G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Potato & Sweet Potato Mash [Potato, Sweet Potato, Water, Whole Milk, Butter (Milk), Single Cream (Milk), Salt, White Pepper], Lentils (7%), Water, Carrot, Swede, Onion, Black Turtle Beans, Red Wine, Leek, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Tomato Paste, Rapeseed Oil, Cornflour, Red Wine Vinegar, Yeast Extract Powder, Garlic Purée, Sugar, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Salt, Spirit Vinegar, Black Mustard Seed, Thyme, Parsley, Molasses, Onion Purée, Black Pepper, Tamarind Paste, Ground Bay Leaf, Ginger Purée, Yeast, Olive Oil, Sea Salt, Cane Molasses, Ground Paprika, Cane Sugar, Ground Clove, Garlic, Garlic Oil.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Net Contents

400g e