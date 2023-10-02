We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Lemon & Herb Spatchcock 1.2kg

Tesco Lemon & Herb Spatchcock 1.2kg

5(1)
£5.25

£4.38/kg

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/4 of a pack
Energy
1203kJ
288kcal
14%of the reference intake
Fat
15.1g

medium

22%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.5g

medium

18%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.4g

low

2%of the reference intake
Salt
0.67g

medium

11%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 747kJ / 179kcal

Chicken spatchcock, basted with added water, coated in a lemon and herb marinade and a herb topping.
OVEN BAKE Succulent & Zesty With a herb infused crunchy topping
Pack size: 1.2KG

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken (86%), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Wheat Flour, Spices, Salt, Dextrose, Herbs, Stabilisers (Pentasodium Triphosphate, Disodium Diphosphate, Tetrasodium Diphosphate, Sodium Polyphosphate), Maize Starch, Potato Starch, Citric Acid, Lemon Juice Powder, Onion Powder, Flavouring, Garlic Powder, Lemon Oil, Yeast, Chilli Extract, Thyme Extract, Black Pepper Extract, Oregano Extract.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Produce of

Made using British chicken.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Net Contents

1.2kg e

