itsu Katsu Veg 6 Bao Buns 270g

Soft steamed buns filled with a coconut and curry sauce & vegetables
Take a baoBao are cloud-like fluffy buns with a delicious filling. They have been enjoyed across Asia for thousands of years, sold everywhere from corner shops to Michelin starred restaurants, from Tokyo to Taipei.Perfectly steamed, lovingly made & cooked in 40 seconds.We created 4 flavours; Hoisin duck, veggie, teriyaki chicken & katsu veg. Mix, match & enjoy them as a snack, side or dim sum dinner.
Wow sweet baoAvailable now in frozen dessertsitsu 4 salted caramel bao bunsitsu 4 chocolate bao buns
[Steamed buns with a delicious curry filling]Cooks in 40 secsNo plastic tray
Pack size: 270G

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Katsu Sauce (28%) (Water, Onion, Coconut Extract, Palm Oil¹, Wheat Flour, Red Miso [Water, Soya Bean, Rice, Salt, Alcohol], Garlic, Salt, Tapioca Starch, Curry Powder [Turmeric, Coriander, Cumin, Cloves, Cinnamon, Black Pepper, Orange Peel, Cardamom, Garlic, Onion, Celery, Spices], Sugar, Soya Bean Oil, Corn Starch, Onion Powder, Colour: Plain Caramel; Yeast Extract, Acidity Regulator: Malic Acid; Hydrolysed Soya Protein, Black Pepper Powder, Chilli Powder), Vegetables (16%) (Sweet Potato, Red Pepper, Black Bean, Parsley), Water, Sugar, Soya Bean Oil, Yeast, Raising Agents: Sodium Carbonates*, Diphosphates*, Salt, Colour: Chlorophyll**, *Commonly found in baking powder, **A green food colouring used to create the little dot on our bao buns, to show everyone they're katsu vegan, ¹For sourcing information, please visit our website

Allergy Information

May contain Milk and Sesame., Prepared to a vegan recipe. Not suitable for those with a Milk allergy. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

This pack contains 3 servings

Net Contents

270g ℮

