Pringles Sizzl'n Mexican Chilli & Lime Crisps 180G

Pringles Sizzl'n Mexican Chilli & Lime Crisps 180G

£1.85

£1.03/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

30g
Energy
629kJ
151kcal
8%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2096 kJ

Chilli and Lime Flavour Savoury Snack.
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.TM, ®, © 2023 Kellogg Europe Trading Limited.
Chilli rating - 2Suitable for Vegetarians
Pack size: 180G

Ingredients

Rice Flour, Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Palm, Corn) in varying proportions, Dehydrated Potatoes, Corn Flour, Maltodextrin, Chilli & Lime Flavour Seasoning (Sugar, Whey Permeate Powder {Milk}, Spices {Smoked Paprika, Garlic, Onion, Cumin, Paprika, Black Pepper, Cayenne Pepper}, Maltodextrin, Salt, Flavourings, Acidity Regulators {Sodium Diacetate, Citric Acid}, Buttermilk Powder {Milk}, Tomato Powder, Rapeseed Oil, Colour {Paprika Extract}, Smoke Flavourings), Emulsifier (E471), Modified Rice Starch, Wheat Flour, Salt

Allergy Information

May contain Soy.

Number of uses

Portions per 180g package: 6

Net Contents

180g ℮

