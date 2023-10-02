We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco 8 Open Fish Finger Rosti with Mushy Peas 280g

Tesco 8 Open Fish Finger Rosti with Mushy Peas 280g

Guideline Daily Amounts

One fish finger
Energy
312kJ
75kcal
4%of the reference intake
Fat
4.4g

medium

6%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.9g

medium

5%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.3g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.33g

medium

6%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 976kJ / 234kcal

Skinless and boneless basa (Pangasius hypophthalmus) chunks in a salt and vinegar flavoured batter with mushy peas and a potato rosti.
FOOD WORTH CELEBRATING White fish in a salt & vinegar flavoured batter with mushy peas & potato rosti.
Pack size: 280G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Basa (Fish) (31%), Potato, Peas, Water, Wheat Flour, Coconut Milk Extract, Fully Refined Soybean Oil, Potato Starch, Salt, Cornflour, Parsley, Sea Salt, Distilled Vinegar Powder, Corn Starch, Wheat Starch, Acidity Regulators (Sodium Diacetate, Citric Acid), Rice Flour, Wheat Gluten, Black Pepper, Dried Skimmed Milk, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Xylose, Thickener (Guar Gum), Yeast Extract, Dextrose.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Produced in Vietnam
Made using basa farmed in Vietnam.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Net Contents

280g e

