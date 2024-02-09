Crosta & Mollica Regina Sourdough Pizza 448g

To make pizzas as authentic and delicious as any pizzeria in Italy, our starting point has always been the base. From a 'mother dough' starter, we create sourdough pizza bases in the traditional Neapolitan style. After slow-proving for 24 hours, we fire them in a wood oven before we add our toppings by hand. A pizza made for royalty, Regina (or Queen in inglese) is an evolution of the famous Margherita pizza. On our classic tomato sauce base, we add creamy mascarpone sauce, a handful of grilled Italian mushrooms, hand-torn prosciutto cotto ham and a final crowning with flakes of Italian fior di latte mozzarella and Sicilian oregano. Altogether Italian In Italy, few things matter more than good food. It's a deep-rooted belief in the power of food to bring people together, a belief we share at Crosta & Mollica.

Slow Proved & Wood Fired

Pack size: 448G

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Water, Mozzarella Cheese (11.5%) (Cow's Milk), Mushrooms (7.2%), Prosciutto Cotto Ham (6.6%) (Pork Meat, Water, Salt, Dextrose, Antioxidant: Sodium Ascorbate, Preservative: Sodium Nitrite, Spices and Herbs), Tomato, Tomato Puree, Sunflower Oil, Mascarpone Cheese (Cow's Milk), Salt, Cream (Cow's Milk), Olive Oil, Potato Starch, Black Pepper, Parsley, Oregano, Garlic, Yeast

Allergy Information

May contain traces of Mustard Seed and Soy. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

1 serving = 1/2 pizza. Pack contains 2 servings

Net Contents

448g ℮