We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Terry's Chocolate Mint 145G

Terry's Chocolate Mint 145G

4.6(5)
Write a review
This product is available until 23/12/2023
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf
Vegetarian

Mint flavour milk chocolate.
We hope you’re sitting down, because this is a first. That’s right…NEW Terry’s Chocolate MINT.The moreishly minty sibling our orange Christmas classic has always wanted.Delicious milk chocolate, made with a natural mint flavour...Tap it, whack it and enjoy it!
MORE THAN 250 YEARS OF DELICIOUSNESS!The Terry's Chocolate story began in 1767 with the opening of a shop near Bootham Bar, York, selling lemon and orange candied peel. In 1823, Joseph Terry joined the company and using his specialist skills, developed new lines of chocolate, confectionery, candied peel and marmalade.Fast forward to 1932, the iconic Terry’s Chocolate Orange was born, revolutionising the chocolate industry and becoming an immediate hit. Since then, we've never stopped innovating and continued to launch new formats and flavours to delight our loyal fans.So what are you waiting for...tap it, unwrap it and enjoy it!
Made with a Natural Mint FlavourSuitable for Vegetarians
Pack size: 145G

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Whey Powder (from Milk), Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Milk Fat, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithins, E476), Flavouring, Milk Solids 14 % minimum, Cocoa Solids 25% minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

May contain Nuts, Wheat.

Net Contents

145g ℮

View all Stocking Fillers

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here