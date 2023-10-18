We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Cheddar with Cracked Black Pepper Truckle 180g

Tesco Cheddar with Cracked Black Pepper Truckle 180g

£2.20

£12.22/kg

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per 30g
Energy
517kJ
125kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
10.5g

high

15%of the reference intake
Saturates
6.5g

high

33%of the reference intake
Sugars
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.54g

high

9%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1725kJ / 416kcal

Cheddar cheese blended with cracked black peppercorns.
Mild Cheddar cheese carefully blended with cracked black peppercorns for a creamy and warming taste.
Pack size: 180G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Black Peppercorns.

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using British milk.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Net Contents

180g e

