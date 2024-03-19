We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Crosta & Mollica Gnocchi Tomato, Basil & Buffalo Mozzarella 400g

Crosta & Mollica Gnocchi Tomato, Basil & Buffalo Mozzarella 400g

£5.00

£12.50/kg

Online only offer - Any 4 for 3 Clubcard Price - Cheapest Product Free - Selected Frozen Products - Ends 08/04
Vegetarian

Gnocchi with Tomato, Basil & Buffalo Mozzarella
In Italian kitchens, loud and lengthy preparations make for rich and comforting dishes. Hailing from Sorrento in Campania, this recipe celebrates some of the regions best-loved ingredients. Rolled in traditional fashion, we top our pillows of gnocchi with a naturally sweet datterini tomato and fresh basil sauce and finish with crumbled buffalo mozzarella.
Datterini Tomato & Regional RecipeSuitable for Vegetarians
Pack size: 400G

Ingredients

Potato Gnocchi (Durum Wheat Semolina, Potatoes, Water, Salt), Datterini Tomato Sauce [Datterini Tomato Pulp (77%), Onion, Olive Oil, Fresh Cream, Salt, Tapioca Starch, Aged Hard Cheese (Milk), Garlic, Basil, Sugar, Chilli Pepper], Mozzarella (3%) (Milk), Buffalo Mozzarella (3%) (Buffalo Milk)

Allergy Information

May contain Egg, Soy and Mustard Seed. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Net Contents

400g ℮

Preparation and Usage

For an authentic al forno flavour, bake in the oven until golden.

