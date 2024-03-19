Crosta & Mollica Gnocchi Tomato, Basil & Buffalo Mozzarella 400g

Gnocchi with Tomato, Basil & Buffalo Mozzarella

In Italian kitchens, loud and lengthy preparations make for rich and comforting dishes. Hailing from Sorrento in Campania, this recipe celebrates some of the regions best-loved ingredients. Rolled in traditional fashion, we top our pillows of gnocchi with a naturally sweet datterini tomato and fresh basil sauce and finish with crumbled buffalo mozzarella.

Datterini Tomato & Regional Recipe Suitable for Vegetarians

Pack size: 400G

Ingredients

Potato Gnocchi (Durum Wheat Semolina, Potatoes, Water, Salt), Datterini Tomato Sauce [Datterini Tomato Pulp (77%), Onion, Olive Oil, Fresh Cream, Salt, Tapioca Starch, Aged Hard Cheese (Milk), Garlic, Basil, Sugar, Chilli Pepper], Mozzarella (3%) (Milk), Buffalo Mozzarella (3%) (Buffalo Milk)

Allergy Information

May contain Egg, Soy and Mustard Seed. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Net Contents

400g ℮

Preparation and Usage