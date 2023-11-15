We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Organix Carrot Cake Soft Oaty Bars 6x23g

Organix Carrot Cake Soft Oaty Bars 6x23g

5(5)
£3.00

£21.74/kg

Vegan
Vegetarian

Baked flapjack bars containing a blend of wholegrain oats, raisins, carrot juice and orange oilOrganix is super proud to be recognised as a B Corp business, that meets high standards for people and planet.For recipes, tips and advice, follow us @organixfood and visit our website: organix.com
NEW RECIPEOrganix Soft Oaty Bars have a great NEW recipe making them even better for little tummies! With the same delicious taste and lovely soft texture, they now have the added benefit of new ingredient agave inulin, making them a rich source of fibre and lower in total sugar. We have also reduced the bar size to ensure they are under 100kcal (in line with government recommendations for children’s snacks). Plus, they’re now wrapped in our newly developed recyclable packaging meaning you can recycle them at store. Better for little tummies and better for the planet too!
We're here to create deliciously tasty, utterly organic foods that little ones love.
EU Organic - CH-BIO-004, EU/non-EU Agriculture.FSC - FSC® Mix, Board from responsible sources, FSC® C010395, www.fsc.orgMade under organic standards exclusively for Organix Brands Ltd.Organix is a Registered Trade Mark of Organix Brands Ltd.
Made with wholegrain oats12+ Months on the goI'm organicNo junk promiseHigh in fibreNothing artificialVegetarian & vegan friendly
Pack size: 138G
High in fibre

Ingredients

Wholegrain <strong>Oats</strong> 49.1%, Raisins (contains Sunflower Oil) 24.5%, Sunflower Oil 10.8%, Carrot Juice Concentrate 6.9%, Agave Fibre (Inulin) 6.4%, Apple Juice Concentrate 2.0%, Cinnamon Powder 0.4%, Orange Oil <0.1%

Allergy Information

May contain traces of Tree Nuts, Soya and Milk as this food is made in a factory that handles Tree Nuts, Soya and milk. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients highlighted in bold.

Net Contents

6 x 23g ℮

Lower age limit

12 Months

