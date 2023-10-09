We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Tesco Finest Free Range Organic Bronze Whole Turkey 3kg - 7kg (Serves 7 to 17)

Tesco Finest Free Range Organic Bronze Whole Turkey 3kg - 7kg (Serves 7 to 17)

No ratings yet
Write a review

£98.00

£14.00/kg

This item weight may vary, the price shown is a maximum per pack
Part of our Festive Food to Order Range. Available for collection or delivery between 20/12 - 23/12. Checkout your order by 14 Dec 23:45.

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per 125g
Energy
739kJ
176kcal
9%of the reference intake
Fat
6.0g

medium

9%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.1g

medium

11%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.19g

low

3%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 591kJ / 141kcal

Fresh Class A organic free range bronze turkey with giblets, excluding gizzard.
Organic, Class A, free range bronze turkey from select British farms. Raised on open pastures with a naturally varied organic diet, our succulent turkey is an exceptional choice for your Christmas centrepiece. This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for delivery or Click+Collect slot, please checkout by 11.45pm on 14th December. Beyond this point Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to order products can still be amended.Raised on open pastures and selected for quality and flavour

Produce of

Packed in the U.K., using turkey from UK
Produced using British turkey

Number of uses

6-18 Servings

Preparation and Usage

Carving Instructions

Once the turkey has rested for 30 minutes, it's time to carve! To get the most meat from the bird use a sharp knife to carve off the legs using a sweeping downward cutting motion. Next separate the legs into drumsticks and thighs by cutting through the joint. You can also cut the thigh into two pieces by running the knife down the side of the bone to separate it. Remove each breast by running your knife along the breastbone, all the way down the wishbone at the back. Ease the meat away, using your knife to cut down to the bone. Use a sharp knife to cut thick slices - cutting against the grain to keep the slices even. Transfer to warm plates and serve with all the trimmings and lashing of gravy.

View all Festive Food to Order Mains

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here