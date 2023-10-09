Tesco Finest Free Range Organic Bronze Whole Turkey 3kg - 7kg (Serves 7 to 17)
£98.00
£14.00/kg
Produce of
Produced using British turkey
Preparation and Usage
Carving Instructions
Once the turkey has rested for 30 minutes, it's time to carve! To get the most meat from the bird use a sharp knife to carve off the legs using a sweeping downward cutting motion. Next separate the legs into drumsticks and thighs by cutting through the joint. You can also cut the thigh into two pieces by running the knife down the side of the bone to separate it. Remove each breast by running your knife along the breastbone, all the way down the wishbone at the back. Ease the meat away, using your knife to cut down to the bone. Use a sharp knife to cut thick slices - cutting against the grain to keep the slices even. Transfer to warm plates and serve with all the trimmings and lashing of gravy.
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 125g
|Energy
|591kJ / 141kcal
|739kJ / 176kcal
|Fat
|4.8g
|6.0g
|Saturates
|1.7g
|2.1g
|Carbohydrate
|1.1g
|1.4g
|Sugars
|0.1g
|0.1g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.6g
|Protein
|23.0g
|28.8g
|Salt
|0.15g
|0.19g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Using Product Information
