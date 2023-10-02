Tesco Finest 10 Coated Jumbo King Prawns 300g
Guideline Daily Amounts
- Energy
- 279kJ
-
- 67kcal
- 3%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 4.1g
- 6%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 1.8g
- 9%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 0g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.28g
- 5%of the reference intake
medium
high
low
medium
Allergy Information
Produce of
Made using prawns farmed in Vietnam.
Number of uses
Net Contents
- Energy
- 279kJ
-
- 67kcal
- 3%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 4.1g
- 6%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 1.8g
- 9%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 0g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.28g
- 5%of the reference intake
medium
high
low
medium
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: King Prawn (Crustacean) (46%), Water, Fully Refined Soybean Oil, Wheat Flour, Maize Flour, Modified Maize Starch, Salt, Wheat Starch, Garlic Powder, Dextrose, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Monocalcium Phosphate), Rice Flour, Yeast Extract, Parsley, Flavourings, Rosemary, Thyme.
Allergy Information
Storage
Number of uses
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One tempura prawn (26g**)
|Energy
|1075kJ / 258kcal
|279kJ / 67kcal
|Fat
|15.9g
|4.1g
|Saturates
|6.9g
|1.8g
|Carbohydrate
|19.2g
|5.0g
|Sugars
|0g
|0g
|Fibre
|1.7g
|0.4g
|Protein
|8.6g
|2.2g
|Salt
|1.06g
|0.28g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
- Energy
- 269kJ
-
- 64kcal
- 3%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 3.3g
- 5%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 1.4g
- 7%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 1.0g
- 1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.21g
- 4%of the reference intake
medium
high
low
medium
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: King Prawn (Crustacean) (49%), Water, Wheat Flour, Fully Refined Soybean Oil, Sugar, Salt, Wheat Starch, Corn Starch, Chilli Flakes, Modified Tapioca Starch, Flavourings, Yeast, Chilli Powder, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Sodium Diacetate, Lactic Acid, Calcium Lactate), Raising Agents (Monocalcium Phosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Rice Flour, Dextrose, Colours (Paprika Extract, Beetroot Red), Yeast Extract (Barley), Capsicum Extract, Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Distilled Vinegar Powder, Tapioca Starch, Black Pepper Extract, Maltodextrin.
Allergy Information
Storage
Number of uses
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One chilli prawn (26g**)
|Energy
|1036kJ / 248kcal
|269kJ / 64kcal
|Fat
|12.6g
|3.3g
|Saturates
|5.4g
|1.4g
|Carbohydrate
|23.3g
|6.1g
|Sugars
|3.9g
|1.0g
|Fibre
|2.0g
|0.5g
|Protein
|9.3g
|2.4g
|Salt
|0.82g
|0.21g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One tempura prawn (26g**)
|Energy
|1075kJ / 258kcal
|279kJ / 67kcal
|Fat
|15.9g
|4.1g
|Saturates
|6.9g
|1.8g
|Carbohydrate
|19.2g
|5.0g
|Sugars
|0g
|0g
|Fibre
|1.7g
|0.4g
|Protein
|8.6g
|2.2g
|Salt
|1.06g
|0.28g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 300g typically weighs 260g.
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
Oven from frozen
Return to
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2023
No reviews yet
Help other customers like you
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.Write a Review