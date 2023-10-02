We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Tesco Finest 10 Coated Jumbo King Prawns 300g

Tesco Finest 10 Coated Jumbo King Prawns 300g

No ratings yet
Write a review

£5.50

£1.83/100g

Guideline Daily Amounts

One tempura prawn
Energy
279kJ
67kcal
3%of the reference intake
Fat
4.1g

medium

6%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.8g

high

9%of the reference intake
Sugars
0g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.28g

medium

5%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1075kJ / 258kcal

Raw, peeled, tail-on king prawns (Penaeus vannamei) with added water, in either a garlic and herb tempura batter or sweet chilli panko crumb.
Succulent & juicy king prawns coated two ways. 5 in a crisp, sweet chilli panko crumb and 5 in a delicate garlic & herb tempura5 coated in a crisp, sweet chilli panko crumb 5 coated in a delicate garlic & herb tempura
Pack size: 300G

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Produced in Vietnam
Made using prawns farmed in Vietnam.

Number of uses

10 Servings

Net Contents

300g e

One tempura prawn
Energy
279kJ
67kcal
3%of the reference intake
Fat
4.1g

medium

6%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.8g

high

9%of the reference intake
Sugars
0g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.28g

medium

5%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1075kJ / 258kcal

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: King Prawn (Crustacean) (46%), Water, Fully Refined Soybean Oil, Wheat Flour, Maize Flour, Modified Maize Starch, Salt, Wheat Starch, Garlic Powder, Dextrose, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Monocalcium Phosphate), Rice Flour, Yeast Extract, Parsley, Flavourings, Rosemary, Thyme.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep frozen at -18C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Number of uses

10 Servings

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne tempura prawn (26g**)
Energy1075kJ / 258kcal279kJ / 67kcal
Fat15.9g4.1g
Saturates6.9g1.8g
Carbohydrate19.2g5.0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre1.7g0.4g
Protein8.6g2.2g
Salt1.06g0.28g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

View all Party Food

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here