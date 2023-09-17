We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Jewelled Chicken Biryani 380g

Tesco Finest Jewelled Chicken Biryani 380g

£4.25

£11.18/kg

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each pack
Energy
2643kJ
629kcal
31%of the reference intake
Fat
21.6g

high

31%of the reference intake
Saturates
6.3g

high

32%of the reference intake
Sugars
22.2g

medium

25%of the reference intake
Salt
2.43g

high

41%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 751kJ / 179kcal

Cooked coconut biryani rice and cooked marinated chicken pieces with a tomato and yogurt sauce, topped with onion, sweetened dried cranberries and coriander.
Our chefs carefully layer spices in stages to achieve a perfectly balanced coconut sauce that forms the base of this warming and aromatic biryani. Firstly, the spices are fried whole to release their flavour, before being mixed with ground spices. Finally, fragrant spices are added at the end to provide a delicate aroma to the dish. The tandoori style marinated chicken is flame seared for a smoky depth of flavour and caramelised onions round the dish off with a natural sweetness.Aromatic basmati rice delicately seasoned with fragrant spices and coconut and jewelled with cranberries and sultanas. Finished with smoky tandoori style marinated chicken and a sprinkle of fresh coriander.
Pack size: 380G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Coconut Biryani Rice [Water, Basmati Rice, Onion, Sweetened Dried Cranberries (Sugar, Cranberry, Sunflower Oil), Sultana, Ginger Purée, Desiccated Coconut, Butter (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Chicken Extract, Lemon Juice, Cumin Seed, Salt, Chilli Flakes, Coriander Powder, Cardamom Powder, Cinnamon, Cumin Powder, Clove Powder, Fennel, Dill], Onion, Cooked Marinated Chicken (21%) [Chicken Breast, Yogurt (Milk), Garlic Purée, Salt, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Ginger Purée, Potato Starch, Cumin Powder, Green Chilli Purée, Smoked Paprika, Smoked Sugar, Colour (Paprika Extract), Black Pepper, Turmeric, Paprika Flakes, Cumin Seed, Fenugreek Leaf], Rapeseed Oil, Tomato, Yogurt (Milk), Sweetened Dried Cranberries [Sugar, Cranberry, Sunflower Oil], Coconut, Single Cream (Milk), Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Muscovado Sugar, Coriander, Green Chilli Purée, Coriander Powder, Cumin Powder, Salt, Cornflour, Turmeric, Kashmiri Chilli Powder, Cumin Seed, Cardamom Powder, Fenugreek Leaf, Clove Powder, Cinnamon, Bay Leaf, Fennel, Dill.

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using EU chicken.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Net Contents

380g e

