G.O. Dry Shampoo No Residue Nude 200ml

CAUTION: Extremely Flammable Aerosol. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C/122°F. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Keep out of reach of children. Direct spray away from face and eyes. If the product enters eye, wash out thoroughly with plenty of clean water. Use only as directed. If irritation occurs, discontinue use. Do not apply to broken or irritated skin. Intentional misuse by deliberately concentrating or inhaling contents can be harmful or fatal. Young children and pets should be protected from exposure to spray.

CAUTION: Extremely Flammable Aerosol. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C/122°F. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Keep out of reach of children. Direct spray away from face and eyes. If the product enters eye, wash out thoroughly with plenty of clean water. Use only as directed. If irritation occurs, discontinue use. Do not apply to broken or irritated skin. Intentional misuse by deliberately concentrating or inhaling contents can be harmful or fatal. Young children and pets should be protected from exposure to spray. SOLVENT ABUSE CAN KILL INSTANTLY DANGER EXTREMELY FLAMMABLE AEROSOL DO NOT CRUSH.

Directions: Shake can well before use. Hold can upright approximately 20cm/8in from hair. Spray lightly giving an even coverage. Leave for a few moments, massage in using fingertips or brush. Brush out any excess.

Directions: Shake can well before use. Hold can upright approximately 20cm/8in from hair. Spray lightly giving an even coverage. Leave for a few moments, massage in using fingertips or brush. Brush out any excess.

G.O.™ No Residue - Nude Dry Shampoo. A lightweight, transparent dry shampoo which instantly breathes new life into dull, greasy hair between washes without leaving residue. Delicately fragranced to leave hair looking and smelling great.

G.O.™ No Residue - Nude Dry Shampoo. A lightweight, transparent dry shampoo which instantly breathes new life into dull, greasy hair between washes without leaving residue. Delicately fragranced to leave hair looking and smelling great.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023