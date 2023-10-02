We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Tesco 16 Cumberland Sausages 720g

Tesco 16 Cumberland Sausages 720g

2(3)
Write a review

£2.75

£3.82/kg

Guideline Daily Amounts

2 sausages
Energy
811kJ
195kcal
10%of the reference intake
Fat
14.1g

high

20%of the reference intake
Saturates
5.2g

high

26%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.2g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
1.13g

high

19%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1126kJ / 271kcal

Pork sausages seasoned with black and white pepper.
RICH & PEPPERY Succulent pork, carefully seasoned with pepper for a classic flavour.
Pack size: 720G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork (56%), Water, Rice Flour, Pork Rind, Pork Fat, Salt, Dextrose, Bamboo Fibre, Stabilisers (Pentasodium Triphosphate, Disodium Diphosphate), Black Pepper, White Pepper, Nutmeg, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Sage, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Paprika Extract.

Filled into non-UK beef casings.

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using British and EU pork.

Number of uses

approx. 8 Servings

Net Contents

720g e

View all Sausages

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here