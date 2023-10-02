Tesco 8 BBQ Cheesy Bean Crumpets 176g
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Water, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Haricot Beans (11%), Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Tomato, Onion, Yeast, Tomato Paste, Dark Brown Sugar, Black Treacle, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Potassium Hydrogen Carbonate), Cornflour, Rapeseed Oil, American Style Mustard [Water, Spirit Vinegar, Yellow Mustard Flour, Mustard Husk, Sea Salt, Turmeric, Paprika, Oriental Mustard Flour, Brown Oriental Mustard Flour, Garlic Powder], Salt, Potato Starch, Smoked Water, Garlic Purée, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Cumin, Smoked Paprika, Parsley, Gelling agent (Pectin), Maltodextrin, Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Red Chilli, White Wine Vinegar, Yeast Extract, Sugar, Black Pepper, Sunflower Oil, Onion Powder, Parsnip Powder, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Lovage, Turmeric, White Pepper, Garlic Powder, Mace, Nutmeg, Lovage Extract.
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One crumpet (20g**)
|Energy
|799kJ / 190kcal
|160kJ / 38kcal
|Fat
|4.6g
|0.9g
|Saturates
|2.2g
|0.4g
|Carbohydrate
|26.7g
|5.3g
|Sugars
|4.2g
|0.8g
|Fibre
|4.8g
|1.0g
|Protein
|8.0g
|1.6g
|Salt
|1.05g
|0.21g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 176g typically weighs 160g.
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
