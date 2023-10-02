We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco 8 BBQ Cheesy Bean Crumpets 176g

Tesco 8 BBQ Cheesy Bean Crumpets 176g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

One crumpet
Energy
160kJ
38kcal
2%of the reference intake
Fat
0.9g

medium

1%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.4g

medium

2%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.8g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.21g

medium

4%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 799kJ / 190kcal

Crumpets topped with barbecue beans and grated cheese.
FOOD WORTH CELEBRATING A British classic, a mini crumpet topped with barbecue beans and cheese.
Pack size: 176G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Haricot Beans (11%), Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Tomato, Onion, Yeast, Tomato Paste, Dark Brown Sugar, Black Treacle, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Potassium Hydrogen Carbonate), Cornflour, Rapeseed Oil, American Style Mustard [Water, Spirit Vinegar, Yellow Mustard Flour, Mustard Husk, Sea Salt, Turmeric, Paprika, Oriental Mustard Flour, Brown Oriental Mustard Flour, Garlic Powder], Salt, Potato Starch, Smoked Water, Garlic Purée, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Cumin, Smoked Paprika, Parsley, Gelling agent (Pectin), Maltodextrin, Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Red Chilli, White Wine Vinegar, Yeast Extract, Sugar, Black Pepper, Sunflower Oil, Onion Powder, Parsnip Powder, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Lovage, Turmeric, White Pepper, Garlic Powder, Mace, Nutmeg, Lovage Extract.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Net Contents

176g e

