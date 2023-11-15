We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Oral-B Pro Cross Action Black Electric Toothbrush Heads 8 Pack

Oral-B Pro C/Actn Blk Elec Tbrsh/hds 8 pack
The Oral-B Pro Cross Action toothbrush head features more than 2200 perfectly angled bristles to remove up to 100% more bacterial plaque for cleaner teeth & healthier gums vs. a manual toothbrush. Oral-B genuine brush heads are designed with new X-shape bristles that clean in areas that round ones cannot reach. Its brush head usage indicator turns bristles from green to yellow showing you when to change for 100% cleaning efficacy. Guaranteed fit with Oral-B electric rechargeable toothbrushes except Pulsonic & iO toothbrushes.
Removes up to 100% more bacterial plaque for cleaner teeth and healthier gums vs. a manual toothbrushOnly genuine Oral-B brush heads feature X-shape bristles that clean in areas that regular ones cannot reach for optimal cleaning efficacyOral-B Cross Action features unique 16° angled bristles to perfectly adapt to each tooth for deep cleaningGuaranteed fit with Oral-B electric rechargeable toothbrushes except Pulsonic & iO toothbrushesBrush head usage indicator: bristles turn from green to yellow reminding you when to change to keep 100% cleaning efficacyOral-B is #1 brand most used by dentists worldwide with clinically proven results

