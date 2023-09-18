We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Indian Inspired Dip Selection 120g

Tesco Indian Inspired Dip Selection 120g

£2.00

£16.67/kg

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

One pot of mango chutney
Energy
450kJ
107kcal
5%of the reference intake
Fat
1.8g

-

3%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.1g

-

1%of the reference intake
Sugars
21.6g

-

24%of the reference intake
Salt
0.17g

-

3%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1126kJ / 266kcal

A chutney made with mango and spices, a tomato and a chilli dip with spices, coriander and mint and Greek style yogurt, mint and coriander dip.
A taste of India A selection of Mango Chutney, Tomato & Chilli Dip & Raita.
Pack size: 120G

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

3 Servings

Net Contents

120g (3 x 40ge)

Tomato & Chilli Dip
Energy
119kJ
28kcal
1%of the reference intake
Fat
0.7g

low

1%of the reference intake
Saturates
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Sugars
4.3g

medium

5%of the reference intake
Salt
0.38g

medium

6%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 297kJ / 71kcal

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Tomato (33%), Onion, Sugar, White Wine Vinegar, Rapeseed Oil, Cornflour, Salt, Red Chilli, Spices, Coriander, Mint, Cayenne Pepper, Black Pepper.

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for freezing.

Number of uses

3 Servings

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gTomato & Chilli Dip
Energy297kJ / 71kcal119kJ / 28kcal
Fat1.7g0.7g
Saturates0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate12.4g5.0g
Sugars10.7g4.3g
Fibre1.2g0.5g
Protein0.8g0.3g
Salt0.95g0.38g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

