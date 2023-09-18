We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Galaxy Milk Chocolate Christmas Collection 238g

£3.50

£1.47/100g

Vegetarian

Galaxy Salted Caramel Bar - Milk chocolate (60%) with a salted caramel filling (40%). Galaxy Caramel - Milk chocolate (60%) with a caramel filling (40%). Galaxy Cookie Crumble - Milk chocolate (92%) with cookie pieces (8%). Galaxy Smooth Milk - Milk chocolate. Galaxy Ripple - Milk chocolate with a rippled centre.We source Rainforest Alliance Certified cocoa under the mass balance method. Find out more at ra.org/mb
Galaxy Salted Caramel Bar and Galaxy CaramelPortions per pack: 1 Portion size: 48 gGalaxy Cookie CrumblePortions per pack: 1 Portion size: 40 gGalaxy Smooth MilkPortions per pack: 1 Portion size: 42 gGalaxy RipplePortions per pack: 2 Portion size: 30 gRainforest Alliance - People & Nature, Cocoa
With Cardboard TraySuitable for vegetarians
Pack size: 238G

Allergy Information

May Contain: Almonds, Hazelnuts, PeanutsContains: Milk, Soya, Wheat

Net Contents

238g ℮

1 x Galaxy® Smooth Milk1 x Galaxy® Smooth Caramel1 x Galaxy® Salted Caramel1 x Galaxy® Cookie Crumble2 x Galaxy® Ripple

Ingredients

Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Milk Fat, Whey Permeate (Milk), Palm Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Milk chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum and Cocoa Solids 25% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Storage

Keep cool and dry.

Nutrition

Typical Values/ 100 g / 42 g (%*)
Energy 2273kJ955kJ (11%)
-544kcal229kcal (11%)
Fat 32g14g (20%)
of which saturates 20g8.3g (42%)
Carbohydrate 55g23g (9%)
of which sugars 54g23g (26%)
Protein 7.3g3.1g (6%)
Salt 0.32g0.14g (2%)
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--
Portions per pack: 1 Portion size: 42 g--

