Galaxy Milk Chocolate Christmas Collection 238g

Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Whey Permeate ( Milk ), Palm Fat, Milk Fat, Emulsifiers ( Soya Lecithin, E476), Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum and Cocoa Solids 25% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Milk Fat, Whey Permeate ( Milk ), Palm Fat, Emulsifier ( Soya Lecithin), Milk chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum and Cocoa Solids 25% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Galaxy Salted Caramel Bar and Galaxy Caramel Portions per pack: 1 Portion size: 48 g Galaxy Cookie Crumble Portions per pack: 1 Portion size: 40 g Galaxy Smooth Milk Portions per pack: 1 Portion size: 42 g Galaxy Ripple Portions per pack: 2 Portion size: 30 g Rainforest Alliance - People & Nature, Cocoa

We source Rainforest Alliance Certified cocoa under the mass balance method. Find out more at ra.org/mb

Galaxy Salted Caramel Bar - Milk chocolate (60%) with a salted caramel filling (40%). Galaxy Caramel - Milk chocolate (60%) with a caramel filling (40%). Galaxy Cookie Crumble - Milk chocolate (92%) with cookie pieces (8%). Galaxy Smooth Milk - Milk chocolate. Galaxy Ripple - Milk chocolate with a rippled centre. We source Rainforest Alliance Certified cocoa under the mass balance method. Find out more at ra.org/mb

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023