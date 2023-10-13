We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco 10 Onion Bhajis 200G

Tesco 10 Onion Bhajis 200G

2.5(6)
£1.75

£0.88/100g

Vegan

Guideline Daily Amounts

One onion bhaji
Energy
181kJ
43kcal
2%of the reference intake
Fat
1.7g

medium

2%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.7g

medium

4%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.8g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.15g

medium

3%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 952kJ / 227kcal

Sliced onion blended with gram flour and spices.
Food Worth Celebrating Fried onion lightly spiced with coriander, green chilli and turmeric
Pack size: 200G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Onion (63%), Gram Flour, Cottonseed Oil, Split Chickpeas, Corn Starch, Coriander Leaf, Sugar, Green Chilli, Salt, Cumin Seed, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Turmeric, Red Chilli Powder, Fennel Seed, Onion Seed.

Allergy Information

May contain sesame seeds, peanuts and nuts.

Number of uses

10 Servings

Net Contents

200g e

