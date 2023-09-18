Tesco Finest Salt Aged Crackling Rib Eye Pork Shoulder Roast 800g-1.2kg

Instructions: Remove from packaging and rest at room temperature for 30 minutes before roasting. Dry the rind and lightly rub with oil and generously sprinkle with salt. 230°C/Fan 210°C/Gas 8 Calculate the cooking time at 30 minutes per 500g plus 30 minutes. Place on a roasting tin and cover the sides with foil ensuring it doesn't cover the rind. Place in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 40 minutes. Reduce temperature to 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 and cook for remaining time. Allow to rest in a warm place for 10-15 minutes before serving. Remove crackling before slicing. For best results carve across the width of the joint into slices. Pulled Pork 230°C/Fan 210°C/Gas 8 4 hrs Place on a roasting tin and cover the sides with foil ensuring it doesn't cover the rind. Place in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 40 minutes. Reduce temperature to 160°C/Fan 140°C/Gas 4 and cook for remaining time. Remove crackling before pulling. Pour sauce of your choice over the pulled pork and stir and return to oven for 5 minutes before serving with the crackling.

Instructions: Remove from packaging and rest at room temperature for 30 minutes before roasting. Dry the rind and lightly rub with oil and generously sprinkle with salt. 230°C/Fan 210°C/Gas 8 Calculate the cooking time at 30 minutes per 500g plus 30 minutes. Place on a roasting tin and cover the sides with foil ensuring it doesn't cover the rind. Place in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 40 minutes. Reduce temperature to 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 and cook for remaining time. Allow to rest in a warm place for 10-15 minutes before serving. Remove crackling before slicing. For best results carve across the width of the joint into slices. Pulled Pork 230°C/Fan 210°C/Gas 8 4 hrs Place on a roasting tin and cover the sides with foil ensuring it doesn't cover the rind. Place in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 40 minutes. Reduce temperature to 160°C/Fan 140°C/Gas 4 and cook for remaining time. Remove crackling before pulling. Pour sauce of your choice over the pulled pork and stir and return to oven for 5 minutes before serving with the crackling.

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 day and by ‘use by’ date shown.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023